Tabard of the Tyr's Guard Quest Now Live With Weekly Reset

Keeper Tyr: I am pleased to see that my legacy lives on in your Tyr's Guard and the Silver Hand.

Travard: Of course! The world needs order. Your dedication to that and the titans inspires many people!

Keeper Tyr: This world is alien to me now. My last battle was long before your kind appeared. The dragons walk their own path. I have no place on Azeroth.

Travard: I... I disagree. All that has led up to this point--finding the Scale, seeing your memories, the Guard being blessed by the Light...

Travard: All of that points to some greater purpose. We... we just haven't found it yet.

Keeper Tyr: Perhaps. I hope you are right, Captain Travard.