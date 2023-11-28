Tabard of the Tyr's Guard Quest Now Live With Weekly Reset

Better late than never! I'll take it!
Hmm... I guess the quest hub isn't coming until a later patch then.
"We just haven't found it yet" or in other words: Until we need you in the next expansion. Kind of bummed out that Tyr goes the emo-route of "I have no place, I am sad now". He was one of the greatest Keepers alive, fully devoted to the titans' ideals and his fighting spirit unmatched. And now he sits all sad in a corner like Baine in Shadowlands.
An Emo Titan Keeper lmao
Tyr has caught the Dragon Isles “sad introspective NPC” virus. Pretty soon he’ll have a moving in game cutscene where he and a plucky gnome exchange platitudes then hug it out.
Looks good with Valor set
I'm sure the Lightbringer tabard will eventually make its way to the Trading Post. They nerfed the on-use effect sometime during MoP expansion though.
Will look nicely on my Pally but when are we getting NE pallys please.. 🙏🏼