Survival Hunter Hero Talent Showdown in The War Within - Pack Leader vs. Sentinel
The War Within
Posted
1 hr 24 min ago
by
DoolB
Unsure what Hero Talents to play for Survival Hunter in The War Within? Our Beast Mastery Writer, DoolB, pits both Hero Talent against each other in a variety categories to determine which reigns supreme for the content you're looking to do in the upcoming expansion. Join us as we explore The War Within Survival Hunter!
Survival Hunter in the War Within
With a new expansion comes a brand new system—for the War Within each spec is getting access to two "Hero Talent Trees" that they can freely swap between at any time. These Hero Talent Trees are meant to evoke important and Warcraft-exclusive fantasy archetypes. In our case, these trees are Pack Leader (shoutout to Rexxar!) and Sentinel, a Darnassian military branch. This system is reported as being an evergreen feature, so you can expect to grow more familiar with these Hero Talent trees over the next few years.
During this article we'll briefly go over what you can expect to see on either tree, each tree's strengths and weaknesses, and what sort of improvements could be made for each tree. Finally, we'll discuss what sort of gameplay you'll have overall as a Survival Hunter and help you decide to play our beloved spec!
Hero Talent Showdown: Pack Leader vs. Sentinel
As mentioned above, as a Survival Hunter you have access to two Hero talent trees: Pack Leader and Sentinel.
Pack Leader
focuses more on the dynamics of you and your pet fighting in a deadly tandem, attacking your target with coordination. After commanding your pet with
Kill Command
you follow up with an attack of your own from
Vicious Hunt
, which prepared your pet to follow up with a Basic Attack from
Pack Coordination
. The entire hero tree focuses on these interactions, with various bonuses for maintaining this rhythm.
Sentinel
on the other hand focuses entirely on the Hunter themselves, utilizing Arcane magic to wear your target down. The entire hero tree revolves around
Sentinel
, a debuff you apply to your targets by damaging them that slowly ticks down the entire fight while you continually build stacks. You also call a temporary magical owl with
Lunar Storm
to bombard your enemy with lunar magic and strengthen your own attacks.
Pack Leader
Strengths
Weaknesses
While Pack Leader is very flavorful for Survival's class fantasy of coordinated attacks with your bonded beasts, that is unfortunately where most of the praise stops. The way it introduces changes to your rotation since the latest tuning is
very
unintuitive, to the point where you are essentially just playing a melee version of Beast Mastery without a functional Focus bar. Additionally, it is a bit weaker both offensively and defensively compared to Sentinel.
Mechanically the hero tree revolves around your
Kill Command
, your generator, empowering your next
Kill Command
, causing you to attack alongside your pet with
Vicious Hunt
, and this is where some of the issues arise.
While the
intended
loop includes other bells and whistles that create cool synergies such as
Pack Coordination
and
Frenzied Tear
working together to trigger
Furious Assault
, these interactions are almost entirely overshadowed by the self contained
Kill Command
+
Vicious Hunt
loop, dealing incredibly high damage for a near-spammable generator ability without any input of a spender ability.
Simply put, A rotation shouldn't give payoff to simply spamming your generator, but that is where Pack Leader is at now.
Sentinel
Strengths
Weaknesses
Sentinel is very strong across the board. Its damage output is high in every situation and
Don't Look Back
provides a bunch of passive defensive value just by doing your normal rotation, and unlike Pack Leader, this is a very intuitive hero talent tree to learn, leaving room for the intended mechanics of survival itself to breathe.
The bulk of Sentinel revolves around passive damage done through
Sentinel
that operates on its own. However, the capstone
Lunar Storm
can realistically be annoying to use for two reasons. There is no built-in in-game cooldown or availability tracking for this and
Lunar Storm
relies on a small, hard to see ring on the ground (shoutout
Wild Spirits
) to do a lot of the damage, which means movement can lower your output.
Furthermore, albeit a slightly more technical quirk which we'll get into later in this article,
Lunar Storm
triggers on the
Wildfire Bomb
direct damage event, rather than the succesful cast event which can have some undesired effects.
What's Changed?
Pack Leader
Outside of tuning, nothing has changed about Pack Leader functionality wise since our first glance. However, these tuning changes have had massive impacts, with the highlights being the following two fixes:
- Vicious Hunt damage increased by 50%.
- Fixed an issue preventing Flanking Strike and Kill Command from scaling with Hunter’s Mastery.
While these changes were very necessary for Pack Leader to be brought up closer to Sentinel in terms of performance, these two changes combined have made it so that the damage of
Kill Command
paired with
Vicious Hunt
outcompetes the damage of our typical builder-spender loop that consists of
Kill Command
and
Raptor Strike
, since no involvement of the latter is necessary to complete the loop.
With that in mind, it is perhaps important to note here that because we share Pack Leader with our Beast Mastery friends,
Kill Command
serves a different
mechanical
purpose for both specs. To Survival, it is a generator, to Beast Mastery, it is a spender. The reason this is important is because you cannot spend without generating, but the opposite is not true. So even though Beast Mastery only uses their spender ability to complete the very same ability loop, it still requires involvement from their generator,
Barbed Shot
to be sustainable.
We'll dive into some numbers, effects, and potential solutions in the Feedback section further below.
Sentinel
Aside from a few tuning changes, not much has changed here, However, the keystone
Sentinel
was recently changed to tick down every 2 seconds instead of 1 second, with the damage being doubled to compensate. This does have some implications with the rest of your nodes that rely on the frequency of
Sentinel
, such as
Don't Look Back
or
Invigorating Pulse
. Otherwise, this tree is the same its always been.
And the Winner Is...
Class Fantasy & Visuals: Sentinel (Winner)
Starting off with a Sentinel win by very close margins, Sentinel does a fairly decent job at portraying your character using power granted through the Sentinel hero tree with clear usage of lunar magic—
Don't Look Back
and
Lunar Storm
.
Until now, Sentinel thematically applies primarily to Night Elf (and Worgen) Hunters and not much else, given Sentinel's close ties with the Darnassian military. Although lunar magic isn't reserved for Sentinels only, it would still (as far as our limited lore-knowledge is concerned) look a bit confusing to portray the Sentinels on some of the other alliance races, let alone horde races, so it may perhaps take some used to. At least for now, it appears as if Night Elves can pull off the fantasy and theme by far the best.
Pack Leader is more racially agnostic, however, the hero tree itself falls flat at emulating key figures that fit the Pack Leader fantasy such as Rexxar. Visually, Pack Leader has nearly nothing going for it—outside of a 5-10% uptime secondary pet on a currently very weak choice node:
Beast of Opportunity
. You really can't tell you're a Pack Leader by looking at your character in action, which is very disappointing. This also means that while the fantasty itself is great, with barely anything to portray the fantasy it can very well feel as if the fantasy isn't even there to begin with. You can hit the toggler buttons below to see some of the visuals!
Sentinel Showcase
Outside of
Don't Look Back
Sentinel has a consistent colour scheme and theme.
Pack Leader Showcase
Unfortunately, the second pet is the only visual effect within Pack Leader. It is currently tied to a 5-10% uptime choice node talent.
Fun & Rewarding Gameplay: Sentinel (Winner)
Sentinel wins this one by technicality alone. Neither of our (
intended
) hero trees impact our gameplay very much at all. But Sentinel definitely impacts the gameplay more than Pack Leader as you need to play around the capstone,
Lunar Storm
. Because we can hold onto our second
Wildfire Bomb
charge until the coooldown of
Lunar Storm
ends, we can trigger it more frequently than we would if we just threw
Wildfire Bomb
it is available. However, this can veer in the direction of obnoxious as your DPS does depend on the target(s) staying in
Lunar Storm
. On top of that, the cooldown of
Lunar Storm
can be hard to track without WeakAuras. With that said, it is definitely rewarding to properly time your
Lunar Storm
and enjoy the huge damage.
Now, once we start to consider the recent changes to Pack Leader and the likely unintended side effects of
Kill Command
becoming a primary damage button, this is where things get a little more disappointing for Pack Leader.
As it stands, Pack Leader turns your entire rotation upside-down, and hitting
Kill Command
as often as you can while still hitting your
Tip of the Spear
spenders undermines the entire rotation that resulted from the survival rework. The
Kill Command
and
Raptor Strike
foundation? Gone. Weaving your powerful abilities such as
Wildfire Bomb
between your foundational spells to use with
Tip of the Spear
? Gone. Focus management? Gone. While Fun is subjective, all the rewarding gameplay is effectively removed as long as this sort of gameplay remains optimal.
Difficulty: Pack Leader (Winner)
Difficulty wise, Pack Leader wins out at it is dramatically easier to play. Don't get us wrong, Sentinel with its
Lunar Storm
talent isn't exactly difficult at all to stack onto your default rotation, but as we mentioned above, Pack Leader takes apart the fundamentals of your rotation by devolving it into spamming
Kill Command
, taking away any of the focus and
Tip of the Spear
gameplay.
Defensiveness & Utility: Sentinel (Winner)
Sentinel has a powerful passive defensive,
Don't Look Back
. It gives you a constantly recharging max health based shield, which is great for a few reasons. As it's always refilling itself (as long as you are doing damage), it stacks up a health buffer whenever you are not taking any damage, and its great against rot damage, which Hunter has traditionally struggled with (which is even more prevalent after the nerf to
Predator's Thirst
). Hunter also enjoys a very large health pool, which works great with this defensive as it is max health based. Finally, you do not need to think about using it at all—it is entirely passive.
Before we discuss Pack Leader's defensive node, we do want to highlight the potential usefulness of
Cornered Prey
. With The War Within's reduction to melee range, being able to regularly flex outside of melee range can be invaluable for certain group compositions or boss mechanics.
Cornered Prey
lets you get an entire extra 5 yards on all your melee abilities very frequently. This can even couple with
Aspect of the Eagle
! Often times the best defensive is not getting hit at all, so you may see some serious value from this node as the expansion goes on. Unfortunately, Sentinel also has access to
Aspect of the Eagle
, which can bring the range flex down in value.
Defensively, Pack Leader has
Den Recovery
, which is effectively an emergency HoT when you use your main defensives,
Aspect of the Turtle
and
Survival of the Fittest
. this can drastically improve your effective health over a short timespan, but it does not provide
any
effective health from a single large blow, which tends to be more of a limitation when pushing extremely high Mythic+ keys.
We believe Sentinel sneaks ahead due to its passive and versatile nature of a stacking absorb shield.
Leveling: Pack Leader (Winner)
Pack Leader is the winner when it comes to leveling as its competition deals damage through
Sentinel
which can take a few moments to build up and ticks down once every two seconds. Pack Leader augments your normal gameplay rotation and can even speed up AoE farming with
Scattered Prey
. We didn't mention this above as its not entirely relevant to your personal defenses, but
Den Recovery
greatly increases the health gained through
Mend Pet
which makes your pet effectively immortal, which in turn lets you solo many things other classes could struggle with.
Mythic+: Sentinel (Winner)
Currently, Sentinel is convincingly ahead tuning wise compared to Pack Leader, on top of having arguably stronger defensives in a mythic+ environment. The Single Target gap in an aoe build compared to sentinel is around ~8%, and while the
Kill Command
spam rotation does allow for neglecting some of our spender-related talent nodes in favour of AoE talent nodes, as a survival hunter our AoE damage doesn't come with a massive Single Target cost to begin with. With that in mind, our Pack Leader AoE potential extracts very little benefit out of the
Kill Command
spam rotation. (which is probably a good thing from a gameplay perspective).
Additionally, without any modifiers to
Wildfire Bomb
and the lack of other AoE damage effects, the Pack Leader hero tree currently provides very little aoe output outside of
Howl of the Pack
and
Scattered Prey
. On top of this, unlike our beast mastery friends survival cannot convert additional
Kill Command
procs from effects such as
Frenzied Tear
into AoE damage as efficiently, leaving Pack Leader at a significant AoE disadvantage of nearly
20%
compared to Sentinel, which is simply too much to give up.
Some downsides to consider with Sentinel is that it has unavoidable and random mob CC nodes in
Catch Out
or
Sideline
which can be annoying in dungeons or perhaps lethal if a mob ends up rooted by
Catch Out
, making it temporarily immune to potential knockbacks. Additionally,
Lunar Storm
is a large source of your damage, and mobs may have to be moved out in favour of repositioning or kiting.
Raid: Sentinel (Winner)
Currently, Sentinel is ahead tuning wise compared to Pack Leader. by about to ~9% in single target, which is generally the most important damage metric in a raid. With that said, the buff to
Howl of the Pack
does give Pack Leader some hefty crit scaling potential, especially during our cooldowns when paired with
Spearhead
, but it is unlikely we'll be able to reach impressive levels of crit rates without neglecting other important stats within the first season.
Defensively, the upfront effective health from Sentinel's defensives is less appealing in raids than it is in mythic+. Even on Mythic difficulty raids, unavoidable mechanics rarely hit hard enough to one-shot anyone through a defensive. Something else to consider is that Raid bosses tend to move less than Mythic+ packs, so
Lunar Storm
will be less annoying to optimize.
Best Overall: Sentinel (Winner)
With current tuning we believe Sentinel will be played for all forms of competitive content, perhaps with the exception of PvP. It has the strongest damage output, it has the strongest defensive available to our Hero trees, and on top of that is marginally more visually impressive. The only downside is that
Lunar Storm
can be annoying to play around and play with, but it has enough uptime that you will probably get over it due to the output of Sentinel.
Hero Talent Feedback
Pack Leader
Pack Leader is mostly in need of some extra tuning. It's weaker compared to Sentinel offensively and falls short defensively, so it's hard to justify using it at all compared to your other option. On top of numerically falling short, it negatively impacts your gameplay and it doesn't do much to impact your visuals, which seems to against the entire point of hero trees in general. One of the most common thematic pieces of feedback for Pack Leader would the entire lack of the "Pack" or other visuals, especially for Survival. There is only one talent on the tree that summons additional beasts (
Beast of Opportunity
) and it is extremely weak—at its most generous you're summoning an extra pet once a minute that makes three very weak attacks and then leaves, and refuses to elaborate.
Although it is a little late to change any fundamentals this close to launch, some examples might have been for one of the talent nodes to summon a Dire Beast like the
Dire Consequences
azerite trait used to do. it definitely felt fairly unique! Even if its damage output was quite low, it had a reasonable (visual) uptime. Perhaps
Beast of Opportunity
could be tied to a higher frequency ability such as
Flanking Strike
instead, allowing us to trigger it much more frequently. Furthermore, Other talents such as
Howl of the Pack
and
Frenzied Tear
could perhaps use a subtle visual or sound effect.
Finally, perhaps more importantly some tuning has recently hit the beta servers that destabilized the hero talent tree quite a bit:
Vicious Hunt damage increased by 50%.
Howl of the Pack critical strike damage bonus increased to 7% (was 5%).
Scattered Prey’s Butchery damage increase increased to 40% (was 25%).
Scattered Prey’s damage buff is applied every cast (was every other cast).
Fixed an issue preventing Flanking Strike and Kill Command from scaling with Hunter’s Mastery.
First of all, these were much needed changes to help Pack Leader perform closer to Sentinel. However, some of these changes lead to some unexpected gameplay.
Vicious Hunt
triggers on
Kill Command
, both of which are buffed substantially from their respective fixes. So much so that it ends up being favourable to cast
Kill Command
over a typical focus spender. While, the buff to
Howl of the Pack
does
counteracts this a
little bit
considering that we need
Pack Coordination
paired with
Wild Attacks
to reliably maintain
Howl of the Pack
at lower base crit rates. However, this balance shifts as we raise our crit strike chances to the point where we no longer need
Pack Coordination
to maintain
Howl of the Pack
for at least the majority of an encounter.
The result of this is that a rotation emerged that abuses the fact that
Vicious Hunt
requires only your generator,
Kill Command
to operate, reinforcing this with specialized talent builds revolving around pressing
Kill Command
, and ignoring
Raptor Strike
/
Mongoose Bite
outside of it serving as a filler. The resulting performance of this "build" and "playstyle" is quite frankly concerning when comparing it to the likely intended playstyle of Survival. The toggler buttons below include simulations running the
Kill Command
spam rotation and the Default rotation in their respective ideal builds, and we can already see the effects of
Kill Command
spam rotations paying off.
KC spam rotation
This is an image of the
Kill Command
spam rotation in action, with a whopping 99
Kill Command
casts on average. Because you plain and simply spam
Kill Command
by following this rotation, Focus and
Tip of the Spear
are irrelevant.
https://www.raidbots.com/simbot/report/5JP4qkwFzeVCBLRq84euqq
if it weren't for the
Raptor Strike
you'd never know this snippet comes from a Survival rotation!
Default rotation
This is an image of our default rotation as we know it. It properly manages Focus and
Tip of the Spear
, but falls short numerically compared to spamming
Kill Command
.
https://www.raidbots.com/simbot/report/fRJevsuMUzZstYd1y7bHBu
If you are uncertain of what is going on in the above screenshots and links, they show simulated numbers of both rotations, with the
Kill Command
rotation already pulling ahead while Ignoring any nuance of the spec: you can simply spam
Kill Command
and put out respectable numbers, even higher than "proper" play where you pay attention to resources.
There is actually a fairly simple solution to this—provided that the proposed change is in fact easy to implement—
Vicious Hunt
needs involvement from our main spender. This is already how it works for Beast Mastery, and in order for Pack Leader to function similarly (and not devolve into generator spam), we strongly suggest
Vicious Hunt
be retooled for us so that the loop and resulting payoff cannot be fulfilled by simply spamming
Kill Command
, our generator:
Since there is no visual for
Vicious Hunt
, this could still read as, and portray the pet striking in coordination with you, the hunter instead, while also stopping the
Kill Command
abuse. This stays true for both inside and outside of
Coordinated Assault
. The latter is important because
Pack Assault
could otherwise skip the spender requirement given that
Vicious Hunt
is always active during
Coordinated Assault
as well as the fact that our spender still relies on our generator while the opposite is not true.
In any case, there are many different options Blizzard could pursue here to fix the potential
Kill Command
spam issue, as well as perhaps some more subtle changes to make Pack Leader more appealing numerically and visually. We're excited to see what happens!
Sentinel
Although we're unsure what the expected tuning level of a hero talent tree should be, Sentinel, on the other hand feels very powerful, and Mechanically in harmony with Survival itself. The way it feels and plays is honestly more or less fine where it is now. Although, we do have a few points of feedback for Sentinel as well.
First, we really hope that
Lunar Storm
is given some sort of in-game cooldown tracker or visual trigger, as this can be very tricky to maximize without external tools such as WeakAuras.
And secondly, it would be wonderful if the trigger for
Lunar Storm
could be moved towards a successful cast of
Wildfire Bomb
(which appears to be the case for Marksmanship's
Rapid Fire
), rather than the direct damage event of
Wildfire Bomb
. The latter feels very sluggish, and leaves you having to consider
Wildfire Bomb
's travel time to truly attempt to play around the (hidden) cooldown mechanic. This is especially noticeable on bosses with an incredibly large hitbox, even when in melee range. An example boss would be something like Volcoross, where the activation can delay for up to 4 seconds thanks to stacking
Wildfire Bomb
's travel time on top of the owl-projectile's travel time. You can see some visual examples below, with Marksmanship on the left and Survival on the right. As you can see, the former
Lunar Storm
happens immediately while the latter takes a while to activate.
Base survival hunter Gameplay & Talents
Survival Hunter received a very extensive rework going into the War Within, so perhaps it's a blessing that both of our Hero talents following the
intended
playstyles are relatively simple to understand and don't impact the rotation drastically. The quick summary of our rework is more of a focus on
Explosive Shot
and
Wildfire Bomb
, more bonuses and effects on
Kill Command
, and finally a brand new mechanic/effective resource for us to pay attention to in
Tip of the Spear
. You're still a melee DPS and your main loop of building with
Kill Command
and spending with
Raptor Strike
/
Mongoose Bite
is still around.
With the new gameplay loop doubling down on efficient resource management (Focus and
Tip of the Spear
usage) it may be too complex for particularly intensive Hero talent trees. You'll need to make sure you're using
Tip of the Spear
on all of your strongest abilities, while making sure you also don't waste Focus generation or overcap your
Tip of the Spear
stacks as well.
Should You Play survival hunter in the War Within?
We highly encourage you to play Survival Hunter in The War Within. The new rework is extremely fluid, very fun, and its looking to be quite powerful. There are so many exciting things to learn about the new spec, so we hope you don't let two slightly less flashy hero trees dissuade you. Our spec received a ton of quality life changes (our specialization tree is very cheap now and
Harpoon
/
Aspect of the Eagle
are baseline), we received a host of defensive buffs (greatly reduced cooldown AND a second charge on
Survival of the Fittest
, on top of
Mastery: Spirit Bond
), and as we mentioned earlier it's just an extremely fun spec to play.
For more information on playing Survival Hunter, please see our class guide updated for The War Within Pre-Patch:
Survival Hunter Guide
