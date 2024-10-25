Support CureDuchenne with The Reven Pack - Adorable Fox Pet

Cute!
aH our daily shop addition. wow
Give 500€ spectraltiger for charity!
cant get it on NA?
See, if it was just the charity promo that'd be fine.But this coming at the end of a chain of like, what, four promotions this *week*, is this what the future of the game is going to be? Is there some bizarre October event that makes all these promotions happening at once make sense? It doesn't seem to be Halloween related.If this is just going to be how things are for WoW's future it really feels like they want collectors to stop.
Just release a fox with auction house and mail box for 90 dollars and we can cure any disease
Cute. Seems to be available until January 7th so another one available until the anniversary event ends. Lot of store items popping up this week which is rather interesting. Blizzard's not going to get much good will with players putting out this many store items in so short of a time, though.US link for the pet since WoWhead doesn't list it: https://us.shop.battle.net/en-us/product/world-of-warcraft-the-reven-pack?p=1864545
Purchased instantly.I love charity items. Giving money to someone who needs it while getting something adorable you can look on everytime you enjoy the game - amazing!
This i'm 100% fine with. It's fully goes to charity, looks unique, and doesn't cost an arm and a leg.
hope they can afford someone to work on priests now
Tbh I dont really know why everyone is so angry. I played other mmos too - there are a lot more expensive mounts in FFXIV to purchase and there are crown crests for tons of ultra rare mounts in ESO. There are tons of cosmetics and mounts in D4 too... or Skins in LoL... i mean - I wonder why it took them so long ti jump on this train. You dont have to purchase anything. Dont be angry. Just ignore it :)