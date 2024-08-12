Support a Streamer by Gifting 2 Twitch Subs to Receive Watcher of the Huntress Pet - Aug 26th to Sept 26th

Assuming its two subs so people with Twitch Prime can't get it for 'free', Thx Blizz/Amazon lol...Edit: Turns out reading the text is actually helpful, discard my above assumption lol
pog?
I am so glad I sold my Ghastly Charger for 8m a few months ago. People were telling me I got ripped off, but I told them I was happy to get that much gold for something I thought would be a Twitch drop. A few of them said that Ghastly Charger would never be a Twitch drop because it was too expensive! I would say at this point, I would bet on the Swift Spectral Tiger eventually being a Twitch Drop or Trading Post item as well.
why would i want to support a streamer? I mean I'll do it cause I want the pet... but why do I need to give a streamer money for it? I'd rather just buy it from the store.
can we have the bonar mount next
I'd much rather just purchase this from the stupid store than do whatever this is attempting to do. "Give some rando some moneyz so you get this pet.".... How bout no.
"Prime Subs are excluded."Gross.
Oh come on, a pet? Every other mmo that did this gave mounts. Who cares about pets, they are useless af.