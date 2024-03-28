Super Squirt Day for US/OCE Realms on March 28th - Level Battle Pets Quickly

For the three people that still play Battle Pets
four. I'm the fourth person. And I took the day off work for this :)
The Legion snail WQ goes unmentioned again :(
fifth person checking in. I love pet battles
Sixth person here. Just got done leveling all my pets that were not at level 25.
seventh person here altough i have all battle pet achievs already and all pets at 25 :(
8thbut i'm not the fan of Squirt battlesstill waiting on Sir Galveston, which has been gone for over a year now here in EU. Cmon dude, plz show up
Super what day?
+1 loser who still does battle pet stuff, I like super squirting. I also only have five pets that aren't max level, so I'm barely going to get anything out of this. It feels like we just had a super squirt day "recently" though.
Add another for pet battles. I hated WoD so much I actually leveled my toons via pet battles instead. I spent several hours running across the world doing trainer pet battles rather than leveling through Draenor. Now I'm more tolerant of Draenor, but that's only because we have flying now. Still don't care for the expansion.You really don't need the safari hat or treats to get a pet from 1-25 with Super Squirt. It's 2 battles either way. Without a treat/hat, first battle gets you to either 16 or 18 (forgot which and haven't logged into the game yet today to play). Regardless, second battle gets you to 25. It'd be one thing if having both took you from 1-25 in a battle, but it's 2 with or without the hat and treats. No need to think you can't maximize this holiday event if you don't have the pet or treats on hand. Still a nice boost for those of us that still have pets to level. I didn't play in Shadowlands so I went back to get a lot of those pets. I now have a LOT to level to 25 between SL and DF pets. Then I'm still missing a number from BFA.As for the other good carry pet trainers during the holidays, how many of them are right next to an NPC that can heal your pets and minimize downtime? If you have to bring bandages, that can be limiting if you only have a hand full of them. I don't tend to prioritize getting bandages. Having to fly back to an NPC to heal and fly back also increases the time it takes to level a pet.EDITOkay, after doing a few matches, seems you go from 1-17 with 1 match and 17-24 in a second. Could have sworn I was doing 1-18 and 18-25 last time. Granted, I had a few pets that were partially through level 1 and around level 2-3 I was leveling last time. Would seem bare minimum using either the hat or the treat is a good idea but you don't need both.
Another battler checking in, 160ish pets to level today.
I never tire of pointing out that Odrogg comes up more frequently, takes less than 60 seconds to do with the right strat (https://www.wow-petguide.com/Strategy/14572/Snail_Fight!) and uses pets that are so commonly available (Gorm Harrier, Kunchong Hatchling) you can have two sets of them so that you never need to heal with bandages.I used to do Squirt whenever possible, but the fight always annoyed me. Plus, I felt bad for beating up on Squirt, she has enough problems in her life!
I don't like Pokémon style stuff. But imagine if they made a game mode where you get to play as your pet and do those abilities, like a world of battle pets. Idk...just throwing ideas out.
My 2 girlfriends always look forward to this day.