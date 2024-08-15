Subtlety Rogue Hero Talent Showdown in The War Within - Deathstalker vs. Trickster

Deathstalker Rework: • Flensing Knives has been removed and replaced by Fatal Intent. • New Talent: Fatal Intent – Your damaging abilities against enemies above 20% health have a very high chance to apply Fatal Intent. When an enemy falls below 20% health, Fatal Intent inflicts Plague damage per stack. • Deathstalker’s Mark has had the following updates: └ Can no longer be re-applied if the target has a Deathstalker’s Mark. └ Duration increased to 60 seconds (was 30 seconds). └ Now again applies 3 stacks (was 2). └ Plague damage on consuming a Mark has been increased by 16.5%. └ Next ability damage on consuming a Mark has been increased by 20%. • Darkest Night is now granted to the Rogue when a target with Deathstalker’s Mark dies. Tuning Changes: • Follow the Blood deals 25% additional damage (was 20%). • Momentum of Despair deals 25% additional damage (was 20%). • Darkest Night now generates 40 energy (was 60) • Darkest Night Eviscerate plague damage doubled. • Flensing Knives plague damage was doubled. • Lingering Darkness duration increased to 30 seconds (was 3 seconds). • Deathstalker's Mark increasing the damage of your next Backstab or Shadowstrike by 50% (was 40%). • Follow the Blood increasing the damage of Shuriken Storm and Black Powder by 30% (was 25%). • Fatal Intent has now a inceased proc rate and damage increaed by 20%. • Hunt Them Down buffed by 25%. • Lingering Darkness now increases Shadow damage by 30% (was 20%). • Momentum of Despair now increases critical strike damage by 32% (was 24%).



Trickster Rework:

• Unseen Blade has been redesigned – Backstab/Gloomblade and Shadowstrike now also strike the target with an off-hand Unseen Blade dealing Physical damage. Targets struck are Fazed for 5 seconds. Fazed enemies take 5% more damage from you and cannot parry your attacks. This effect may occur once every 20 seconds.

└ No longer causes Feint to generate combo points and strike enemies around you

• Nimble Flurry renamed to Disorienting Strikes and has been redesigned – Secret Technique has a 10% reduced cooldown and allows your next 3 strikes of Unseen Blade to ignore its normal cooldown.

└ No longer increases the damage of Secret Technique.

• Flawless Form now increases damage with Finishing Moves by 3% per stack and duration increased to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds).

└ No longer grants Mastery.

• Thousand Cuts now grants auto-attacks a chance to refresh your opportunity to strike with Unseen Blade.

└ No longer grants auto-attacks a chance to trigger a strike with Unseen Blade.

• Flickerstrike now refreshes your opportunity to strike with Unseen Blade.

└ No longer triggers a strike with Unseen Blade upon taking area damage while Feint is active or dodging while Evasion is active. Trigger conditions and cooldown between triggers remains unchanged.

• Elaborate Twirl renamed to Nimble Flurry and has been redesigned – Subtlety: Your auto-attacks, Backstab/Gloomblade, Shadowstrike, Goremaw’s Bite, and Eviscerate also strike up to 7 additional nearby targets for 40% of normal damage while Flawless Form is active.

• Coup de Grace has been updated – Now causes your next Dispatch or Eviscerate to function as if it had spent 4 additional combo points.

└ No longer increases damage of the next Dispatch, Eviscerate, or Black Powder.



Tuning Changes:

• Nimble Flurry now flurries 50% of noted ability damage while active (was 40%).

• Flawless Form buff duration increased to 12 seconds (was 6 seconds).

• Unseen Blade damage increased by 36%.

• Unseen Blade damage increased (again) by 78%.

