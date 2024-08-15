Subtlety Rogue Hero Talent Showdown in The War Within - Deathstalker vs. Trickster

Not sure what Hero Talents to play for your spec in The War Within? Check out all the released articles in the 'Hero Talent Showdown' series:
Hero Talent Showdowns in The War Within
Restoration Druid
Augmentation Evoker
Arcane Mage
Brewmaster Monk
Holy Paladin
Shadow Priest
Subtlety Rogue
Enhancement Shaman
Protection Warrior
For more information on Hero Talents coming in the War Within, check out our Hero Talents Overview.
The War Within Hero Talents Overview
Deathstalker Rework:
• Flensing Knives has been removed and replaced by Fatal Intent.
• New Talent: Fatal Intent – Your damaging abilities against enemies above 20% health have a very high chance to apply Fatal Intent. When an enemy falls below 20% health, Fatal Intent inflicts Plague damage per stack.
• Deathstalker’s Mark has had the following updates:
└ Can no longer be re-applied if the target has a Deathstalker’s Mark.
└ Duration increased to 60 seconds (was 30 seconds).
└ Now again applies 3 stacks (was 2).
└ Plague damage on consuming a Mark has been increased by 16.5%.
└ Next ability damage on consuming a Mark has been increased by 20%.
• Darkest Night is now granted to the Rogue when a target with Deathstalker’s Mark dies.
Tuning Changes:
• Follow the Blood deals 25% additional damage (was 20%).
• Momentum of Despair deals 25% additional damage (was 20%).
• Darkest Night now generates 40 energy (was 60)
• Darkest Night Eviscerate plague damage doubled.
• Flensing Knives plague damage was doubled.
• Lingering Darkness duration increased to 30 seconds (was 3 seconds).
• Deathstalker's Mark increasing the damage of your next Backstab or Shadowstrike by 50% (was 40%).
• Follow the Blood increasing the damage of Shuriken Storm and Black Powder by 30% (was 25%).
• Fatal Intent has now a inceased proc rate and damage increaed by 20%.
• Hunt Them Down buffed by 25%.
• Lingering Darkness now increases Shadow damage by 30% (was 20%).
• Momentum of Despair now increases critical strike damage by 32% (was 24%).
Trickster Rework:
• Unseen Blade has been redesigned – Backstab/Gloomblade and Shadowstrike now also strike the target with an off-hand Unseen Blade dealing Physical damage. Targets struck are Fazed for 5 seconds. Fazed enemies take 5% more damage from you and cannot parry your attacks. This effect may occur once every 20 seconds.
└ No longer causes Feint to generate combo points and strike enemies around you
• Nimble Flurry renamed to Disorienting Strikes and has been redesigned – Secret Technique has a 10% reduced cooldown and allows your next 3 strikes of Unseen Blade to ignore its normal cooldown.
└ No longer increases the damage of Secret Technique.
• Flawless Form now increases damage with Finishing Moves by 3% per stack and duration increased to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds).
└ No longer grants Mastery.
• Thousand Cuts now grants auto-attacks a chance to refresh your opportunity to strike with Unseen Blade.
└ No longer grants auto-attacks a chance to trigger a strike with Unseen Blade.
• Flickerstrike now refreshes your opportunity to strike with Unseen Blade.
└ No longer triggers a strike with Unseen Blade upon taking area damage while Feint is active or dodging while Evasion is active. Trigger conditions and cooldown between triggers remains unchanged.
• Elaborate Twirl renamed to Nimble Flurry and has been redesigned – Subtlety: Your auto-attacks, Backstab/Gloomblade, Shadowstrike, Goremaw’s Bite, and Eviscerate also strike up to 7 additional nearby targets for 40% of normal damage while Flawless Form is active.
• Coup de Grace has been updated – Now causes your next Dispatch or Eviscerate to function as if it had spent 4 additional combo points.
└ No longer increases damage of the next Dispatch, Eviscerate, or Black Powder.
Tuning Changes:
• Nimble Flurry now flurries 50% of noted ability damage while active (was 40%).
• Flawless Form buff duration increased to 12 seconds (was 6 seconds).
• Unseen Blade damage increased by 36%.
• Unseen Blade damage increased (again) by 78%.