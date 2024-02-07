Subcreation Acquired by Warcraft Logs and Archon

Alcaras

Subcreation has been acquired by Warcraft Logs and Archon.gg!What does this mean?At the beginning of this year, the platform that I used to build Subcreation required a large upgrade. It would have caused me to rewrite the site completely. At the same time, I saw that Archon had released their product and I thought it was really good. I reached out to them about potentially handing the Subcreation project over to them and they were interested in taking it on.They took me on for a consulting role, and we put our heads together to make the Archon.gg product even better. Archon.gg has incorporated the Subcreation algorithm into their Tier Lists, as well as adding a new focus on the top end of raiders and Mythic+ to their Top Builds.As many of you know, Subcreation has been powered by the Warcraft Logs API all this time, so this is something of a homecoming for the site – it’s exciting to see it’ll be part of Warcraft Logs going forward, and kept refreshed, updated, and improved for many patches and expansions to come. Starting now, Subcreation will redirect to Archon.gg, Warcraft Logs’ site for learning what’s best to play and how best to play it in World of Warcraft.Thank you to all those that have supported Subcreation and all those that have used it. It has been my pleasure to build and support this product for the WoW community!alcaras