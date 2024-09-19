This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.5
Beta
Sticky Sweet Treat: Become Spindle Spider Model for 20 Minutes
Live
Posted
51 minutes ago
by
iMX3
The
Sticky Sweet Treat
recipe that drops from the Nerub-ar Palace raid allows players to turn into the adorable
Spindle
model for 20 minutes!
Obtaining the Recipe
The
Recipe: Sticky Sweet Treat
drops from
Broodtwister Ovi'nax
on any difficulty in the Nerub-ar Palace raid. This recipe requires players to have
Khaz Algar Cooking
in order to create the food from the recipe.
This food turns players into a small spider model similar to
Spindle
! This effect lasts
20 minutes
but will cancel early if a player does any sort of action in the game: spellcasting, mounting, etc.
Become an adorable spider model for 20 minutes with this food recipe!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News