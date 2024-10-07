This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.2
PTR
11.0.5
Beta
Steelseries x World of Warcraft Artisan Keycap Now Available to Purchase - Plus Discount Code
Live
Posted
16 seconds ago
by
perculia
The Steelseries artisan keycap depicting the Sword of Sargeras is now available to purchase! This item also comes with a digital code for the Savage Ebony Battle Turtle mount.
Artisan Keycap - World of Warcraft Edition
As an added bonus, save 12% on any Steelseries purchase with code WOWHEAD
This item is part of the Steelseries x World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary merch, which made its debut last month featuring a commemorative
headset
,
mouse
, and
deskmat
. While the other items were previously available to purchase, the artisan keycap wasn't in stock for a while.
Artisan Keycap - What Sword?
The
Artisan Keycap
costs $79.99 USD and also comes with
Savage Ebony Battle Turtle
. This highly-detailed keycap features a miniature Sword of Sargeras plunged into Azeroth. Attach your keycap to a lit-up keyboard and watch the ground beneath the sword take on an angry molten glow! Possible foreshadowing for a later installment of the Worldsoul Saga?
WORLD OF WARCRAFT EDITION — Azeroth changed forever when the Sword fell. This handmade Artisan Keycap depicts the life-altering event, also showcasing the game logo
FREE IN-GAME ITEM — Receive the Battle Turtle mount as a digital reward in-game
ARTISAN DESIGN — The intricate detail on the handmade keycap incorporates a unique and memorable touch to your keyboard, showcasing a symbol of your past and upcoming achievements
AUTHENTICITY GUARANTEED — Made from resin and individually numbered, achieved from a special collaboration between SteelSeries and Blizzard
Steelseries x World of Warcraft
Be sure to check out our hands-on preview of the limited edition peripherals, with a cat for scale! All other items in this collaboration come with a digital code for one of three in-game rewards that have no other source at the moment.
First Look at Steelseries x World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Merch
Steelseries Item
Price
In-Game Reward
Arctis Nova 7
$199.99 USD
Grinning Reaver
Aerox 9
$159.99 USD
Lil' Flameo
Booster Pack: Alliance
$39.99 USD
Savage Ebony Battle Turtle
Booster Pack: Horde
$39.99 USD
Savage Ebony Battle Turtle
Artisan Keycap
$79.99 USD
Savage Ebony Battle Turtle
QcK XXL Mousepad
$39.99 USD
Savage Ebony Battle Turtle
We're part of the Steelseries affiliate program and a small portion of sales from the above links will go towards supporting our site operations.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News