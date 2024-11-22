Steelseries Cyber Sale Deals & Sweepstakes - Up to 50% Off on Select Items

Hoping into wow classic for the first time in 8 years and being fully back into the madness :)
my best memory of WoW is when I started playing the game back when I was 9 years old, was stuck in the hospital for a couple months almost, and I saw my dad playing at the time, and I wanted to try it so bad, and I've loved it ever since
steelseries headset is the best been using mine for 4+years
My best memory of wow was when i got invincible to drop on my first try of ICC
Killing gnolls in the barrens in vanilla, forever
Favorite memory was definitely duo'ing with my friend to get the vanilla tier .5 dungeon set together during TBC. Once we both completed our set, we went on a screenshot spree through Stormwind and ended up showing off the set on the fountain outside the bank. He no longer plays, but we talk about those times fondly.
My best memory in WoW would be pugging Antorus at the end of Legion. We kept wiping over and over again on Argus, and some people kept leaving, but the Core people in the group kept hyping people up and motivating us. We finally got him down at about 1 AM and it was so good to finally see that ending cinematic.
Getting closer to a dear friend over the last decade.
Whether it happened this week or twenty years ago: "What is your favorite memory of World of Warcraft?"My favorite memory is riding the length of Kalimdor from Winterspring to Tanaris when I hit level 60 for the first time.
My favorite was in vanilla and getting my dreadsteed on my undead warlock.
best memory woud be simply to play with my old mates since they stopped playing i missed that alot so i like to remember what we did back in the days c:
Getting Hall of Fame on mythic Ansurek with my guild which I built 12 years ago. We've been climbing mythic ranks since BFA and finally made it a week ago.
Raiding all day with some buddies and securing the first Glory of the Raider achievement for Amirdrassil and getting our mounts. It would be looting the Blazing Drake from Dragon Soul and finally completing Awake the Drakes, never having to do Spine of Deathwing again but it doesn't seem to drop. ._.
My first real dive into WoW was at the tail end of BFA and the very first dungeon I ran was Operation: Mechagon. I got Mechagon Peacekeeper as a drop...on my first ever dungeon... Now that I know more about WoW, this blows my mind to this day.
My favorite moment in vanilla (almost 20 years ago) was absolutely destroying a warrior decked out in a legendary and his full tier set in our Molten Core raid on my feral druid wearing blues and greens. And then him trying literally anything he could to have me not do damage so he could always be at the top of the meters.
My favorite memory of WoW is the first few months I started playing in 2007. I had never played an MMORPG before but my friend convinced me to try and after the first day, I was hooked. Discovering how I would be rewarded for completing quests, making my character stronger all while exploring this huge in-game world was like nothing Id ever experienced. I spent the next few months completing every single quest I could find and learning everything I could about WoW. This game changed my life, its the greatest game ever made!
Raiding Ny'alotha at the end of BFA and Sanctum of Domination in Shadowlands with my partner (who plays Boomkin) and them accidentally yeeting themselves off various platforms during boss fights. Nothing like a call for quiet on comms mid-fight for people to go, "YEET!"