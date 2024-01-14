Steady Gold for Minimum Time - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 310

Roundup of 2023

Steady Gold, Minimum Time



Hey y'all,



I made a ton of gold (~4m over a month and a half) when I came back midway through last patch just by using venture plan (thanks to this reddit for informing me of that). I would sit afk on my tank main while doing other stuff (work, writing, art, etc.), only tabbing back in when a call to arms popped to speedrun it. Then I'd list all the augment runes I got on the auction house for ~1.5k-2k each. It wasn't the most efficient way of making gold, but for how low-investment it was it was good enough for me to get a bunch of tokens out of.



Now with the permanent augment rune the augment rune market has obviously crashed and this method of gold making—while still not terrible—has gotten far less efficient. I have other methods to make gold of course (fully maxed alchemist and herbalist) but this expansion gathering feels far less efficient for goldmaking compared to how it's been in the past when I made enough to get a brutosaur off Zin'athid farming.



So, are there any other ways to make gold without much active time investment like with augment runes? Any particular potion or flask I should be gunning for when I farm herbs? I know about dracothyst armies, but that seems less and less efficient these days with the glowspore/dracothyst price disparity unless you can catch it at a good time so I'm hesitant to invest the effort there.





if i wanted a steady gold stream with minimal time, this is what I would do:



Dracothyst cooldowns Tailoring cloth cooldowns Have my skinner in zaralek caverns and do my daily cobraskin skin Any other alts parked at Iskaar and do the community feast weekly to farm for alchemical flavor pockets.



For me, I have 3 alchemists, 1 tailor, 1 skinner, and assuming i get one cobraskin a week, just from the profession cooldowns I'm probably looking at around 200k profit per week.



Add in another 1-2 alchemical flavor pockets from 9 other alts, easy 200-300k profit per week.



On my main and main alts I'm doing the weeklies for valdrakken and dream wardens which is another guaranteed few thousand gold with a small chance at the 15k bag of coins.



This should net a profit of at least a few hundred thousand per week, depending on how many alts you have.



Farming anything at this point is really not recommended due to the amounts of bots out there. If you have multicraft tools enchanted with resourcefulness dracothyst is still your big profit maker.



And then of course you can just sit in valdrakken spamming Flood with your profession bark.

If those also have shadowlands sanctums maxed / at least the mission table unlocked, especially night fae, here is what you can do



- assumin no professions on them: pick up shadowlands engineering in oribos, and buy a shadowlands enginerring toy called "



Repeat on every alt. Now you can heartstone them out once a week to do the weekly feast quest on an Alchemical Flavour Pocket dropchance, and then use the shadowlands engineering toy to quickly get back to your sanctum.



For the Sanctum: get the addon



Log in 1-2 times a day, once during morning, once in the evening, collect rewards, send out ppl on missions. On 8 characters its gonna take 5 minutes while drinking your morning coffee. You'll get a bunch of pet charms.



Now you will have a big suprlus of pet charms that you can use to buy pets, and sell those pets on any realm you desire, really. There are 10k pet charm pets that go for like a 100k, the Seabreeze Bumblebee is a decent 20k-ish option for 250 charm depending on realm (you need an alliance character to buy it though), etc. You can just buy pets, yeet them on the AH for 48 hours, forget about them, and just buy a new one when they drop.



I am often "selling pet charm" to my friends when a new patch hits, and Blizzard introduces a new 1k-5k-10k pet charm sink pet.



None of these is gonna like f**g make millions, obviously. But you might get a half a token, tokens worth of gold depending on your realms pets going rate + your luck on flavor pockets during that month. I consider this a passive method, I dont consider doing dragonride races on all of them all that "passive". This is probably the least "time invested" way of taking advantage of your alts.

Wealth Audit

Welp hope it doesn’t gets too popular or my lvl 10 vulperas will get some whispers from ppl asking “how did you make that much gold” 🤣

Encrypted Twilight Text Gold Flip



Evening, many months ago 8 to be precise according to when I recorded a short video to my youtube channel for just archiving purposes, I discovered something while in Chromie time, gold scales with your level.



Which while leveling my character adventure style (doing all the quests in each zone) and exploring etc, I remembered about good old Hermit Ortell and the quest



You might think from looking at the link that there's nothing special about that, well that's where you're wrong, thing is every time you give good old Hermit 10 Encrypted Twilight Texts, he'll give you 1g 38, not worth doing right?



Well.. When you're level 58 and in Chromie Time, he gives you 12g 75s 00c each time you give him 10 x Encrypted Twilight Texts.



See where I'm going here?



The reason I discovered this was I was doing every quest in each zone and naturally I gathered twilight texts from doing the other quests, my server is famous for people aoeing down silithus mobs for transmog + bots, and the texts get dumped on the Auction House for incredibly cheap.



If you can buy 10 texts for less than 12g 75s then you're profiting, obviously the more texts you buy the better the profit per hour, I was clearing 60-80k gold per hour easily, while watching netflix on a second monitor and just scroll wheeling my mouse.



I'd keybind interact with target to up and down on the mouse wheel, have leatrixplus auto accept and turn in the quests and I could basically semi-afk turn in quests.



Video for reference that I recorded 8 months ago.The downside to this is, you WILL get to a point where Hermit sends you a mail for each turn in you do to him which contains a bag which can contain 1 of 6 recipes and some random scrolls, it was so much of a faff to open and vendor the items (would of been more gold) I used a combination of addons to open all the mails and to delete them at once.



I've been buying texts for as low as 8s per text, so 80s for a turn in to get just under 12g profit each time, raw in my bags.



Imgur album of mailbox+Ah search + quick spreadsheet I made to calculate the return on texts and turn ins.



This is one of a few things that I have discovered in my adventuring over my course of the years playing the game and to the best of my knowledge a few of the other things aren't known either, but this is great for some semi-passive gold.

