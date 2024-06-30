Stats Caps for Remix: Mists of Pandaria - Maximum Useful Rating for Each Stat

first
Once you hit stat caps you should delete your trinkets and jewelry to get <370 ilvl, that boss scaling is still in effect and to everyone in your raid at 476 it'll look like you're doing 20-30% more damage than you are on your screenI'm REALLY hoping they remove these stat caps for Remix because once you hit the caps, all you can do is hope for main stat from threads
Wowhead writers must not play Mop Remix, You are like 30 days late on this GJ you informed us!
Are people actually taking mop remix seriously enough for this?
49% Leech = 14800 stat, not 11000. I've done a lot of testing on this.Edit: Credit where it's due, Speed and Avoidance are correct.
Game mode is dead. All achievements, mounts and toys. What’s left? Ensembles aren’t worth the farm.
I ran into a boomkin the other day in a LFR instance that had 12 million HP and all armour gems in their gear. It makes me wonder how many days that person spent farming threads to get to that state when my best toon has only 230k threads and has only maxed out mastery.
i was just using speed gems and then whatever else had stamina just to fill in the rest of the spots. Without speed, you don't get to the bosses fast enough to even damage them, so it doesn't matter what your dps is. And, i say "was" because I'm done now. Unless they add new rewards, which is possible but unlikely. I got more than a dozen 70s out of it, but it's not like I'm going to take 50+ toons to 80, so having them at 70 isn't that big a deal at this point. I would have loved it much more if I could have used it to level toons I already had. That poor Rogue is probably never going to level again now that i can open lockboxes without one.