Spoilers: Isle of Dorn Story In-Game Cutscenes in the War Within - Survivors Rally in Khaz Algar
Posted
12 minutes ago
Wowhead
Early access to the With War Within' is revealing new in-game cinematics. As part of the
Isle of Dorn storyline
, survivors rally in Khaz Algar with these in-game cutscenes.
Isle of Dorn Storyline Playthrough (SPOILERS)
Stormriders Arrive
Magni and the Survivors of Dalaran hold out against the Nerubians till the Stormriders arrive.
Regrouping in Dornogal
The survivors of Dalaran regroup in Dornogal reflecting on Khadgar and their need for reinforcements.
Seeking the Stoneward
Baelgrim leads Moira to Freywold and the former stoneward, Adelgonn.
Baelgrim's Sacrifice
When the fuses can't be lit, Baelgrim makes a courageous sacrifice to thwart the Nerubians.
