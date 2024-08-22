This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Spoilers: Hallowfall Storyline Cutscenes in the War Within - Finding the Light
Live
Posted
1 hr 31 min ago
by
Wowhead
Early access to the With War Within' is revealing new in-game cinematics. As part of the
Hallowfall storyline
, Anduin struggles to find the light in the darkness.
Hallowfall Storyline Playthrough (SPOILERS)
The Crystal Changes
Just after Faerin and Great Kyron light the dawntower, Beledar shifts from light to void and Hallowfall darkens.
Faerin explains to Anduin that this is normal. The Arathi know what to do until it changes back.
Alleria hears whispers from Xal'atath, telling her to look for Xal'atath deeper in the darkness.
Arathi Tower Darkness
We zoom in to the tower. Its light has been replaced with a shadowy flame. Around it are Order of Night cultists, channeling the shadows.
Suddenly, an arrow strikes. Alleria appears. The cultists scatter, but the leader, Aelric, locks eyes with Alleria.
The shadows have spoken of her. Alleria threatens him, but he flees, and she turns her bow to the remaining cultists...
Anduin's Reluctance in the Light
The summoning ritual still succeeds, and a massive monster spawns, attacking the player and Faerin.
Anduin looks at his hand, he wants to call on the Light, he wants to help... but he just can't.
Anduin roars in frustration and attacks the monster with his blade. The player and Faerin recover, and the battle begins...
Holy Flame Renewed
Faerin begins the ritual to restore the Light, but looks back at Anduin. She's seen him struggle.
She extends a hand. He refuses, but she insists. Finally, he accepts and joins in the ritual.
Faerin tells Anduin to relax, breathe, let it all go. Be here in the Light.
The Light begins to trickle, and the ritual completes.
Faerin's Rallying Speech
Beledar remains in shadow. Steelstrike tells the Arathi to fall back.
Faerin says no. The Arathi should bring their light into the darkness.
She leads Steelstrike and the Arathi in the lamplighter ritual.
They turn the Eternal Flame back to the light. Beledar shifts back to Light.
The Arathi are safe.
Anduin's Resolve
Faerin, Alleria and the player climb the ladder to the ship, only to see Anduin has been left behind.
Anduin sees the nerubians preparing a ballista that would take out the airship.
He finds his resolve, and jumps into the fray to stop them.
Faerin, Alleria and the player watch in horror as Anduin is enveloped by the horde of nerubians.
