Spiteful Mythic+ Affix Doing Less Damage This Week - Intentional Nerf or Bug?
Posted
5 minutes ago
by
Squishei
It's the last week of Dragonflight Season 3 and players have noticed that the Spiteful Mythic+ affix is doing about 60% less damage!
If you compare logs from
before Patch 10.2.6
to
after Patch 10.2.6
, you'll notice that the unmitigated damage of a melee swing from Spiteful is now ~225k (down from ~600k). They also have about 60% less health!
This makes the Spiteful affix be basically just a nuisance that healers need to heal through rather than have any chance of killing players.
It's unclear if this change was intentional or a bug, but I'm leaning towards a bug. With the upcoming Season 4 change to keystone levels, affixes which previously capped at keystone level 20 (such as Bursting and Spiteful) would now cap at level 10. It seems that the damage of Spiteful is missing about 10 key levels worth of power there which may indicate that that is the case, similar to the
Bursting Nerf/Bug
that occurred early on in Patch 10.2.6 as well.
Comment by
psz90
on 2024-04-19T18:57:41-05:00
gj wowhead now blizz will hotfix, nerds
1
