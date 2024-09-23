Spellfire Sphere Hotfix for Mages - Less Time Waiting for Max DPS

ty firedup
so when they gonna hotfix the other 2 specs?
I wonder if they actually read those feedback threads, this issue was pointed a thousand times since alpha
So what’s the actual reduction in time?
Thank you, firedup. They ignored the feedback on this during beta.
Blizzard shouldn’t listen to min-maxers These persons are not playing videogames, they are working videoworks…Always transforming whatever activity in tedious chore to beat a random dude in internet…Going back in town just to obtain a buff to then go back in raid to have max opening… do you really find this fun and amusing ?To find a way to exploit the game, sure it’s a fun intellectual challenge. But play…work the videowork like that ? You’re just working to be the best in some crazy competitionGame shouldn’t be designed or fixed for videoworker, they are professionals having forgotten the joy. professional videoworkers need pro videowork titles… like Excel. Anyway, I guess no one is harmed, so it’s good.
Huge W by blizzard thank you. Would be better if you just got 3/5 orbs on encounter start but this works too.
A common sense solution, thank you!
Now if they would fix the orb alignment from being off-center, things would be great.
of course we get hotfixes for mage with lightning speed while other classes and specs have bugs since beta and no one cares
