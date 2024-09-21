Speed up the Crafting Order Process with Profession Shopping List

Great addon, rubbish developer. ❤️Two features I'd like to point out, are:- Subreagents. If you Ctrl+click for example a Bronze Bar in the list of needed reagents, the addon will add the recipe for making those (provided you have that recipe cached).- CraftSim support. If you sim a recipe and then track it, the addon will adhere to the qualities you've set through there.Happy crafting, everyone!
Just get Auctionator, it's a far better addon.Hell, even the inbuilt track recipe function works better than this addon.