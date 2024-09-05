Speed Up Auction House Searching with the Current Expansion Filter

This feature has been a godsend.
ban tsm and anyone who every installed it.
It should be on by default, and opt out if you need to look for old stuff
They really need to save your settings on the AH. It's a great feature that would be even greater if I didn't have to click it every single time.
Always been useful, but why isn't it automatically enabled. Is there an addon that does that? That, or implement persistent filters. The vendor menus need to do this too, I shouldn't have to reselect "all" every time I open a vendor window.
Now if they only add buy orders I will be happy.
Filter doesn't always work unless they fixed it in the last day or two. I was using the current expansion filter searching for things like ore and cloth but not only got the current expansion ones but also a few items from classic. That was true even if I went into the respective trade goods category itself and searched blank. Still a nice feature which reduces considerably what you're looking at.
Pretty sure current expansion sorting has been a thing for quite some time now, I don't know why this is being heralded as new. I recall it being a thing in at least part of Dragonflight. Maybe it was just a season or two, but I definitely recall it being out for a decent stretch. Cool feature regardless, and worth shouting out, but it's somewhat false branding to say TWW was the genesis.