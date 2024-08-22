Special Warcraft Story for Shadow Priests - Xal'atath Notices You

the only changes priest will get
Hey wowhead possible to make a post compiling each result for every class?
The part near the end where it said "embrace the void" sounded like 2000s AI voice
If it's not for all priests and it depends on having Xal'atath themed items, then it also works with the Staff of the Harbinger since I got the same story. I think it really might be for all Priests regardless
So I guess this interaction means N'zoth isn't in the dagger after all.
We need a void priest spec
I didn't have Xal equipped nor transmogged and still got this version of the story. I think it only requires you to be in shadow spec atm.
Got this on my holy priest as well. Maybe it just checks if you have the blade transmog unlocked.
