Special Dialogue from Keeper Tyr Recognizing His Famous Weapons

This is the first time ive ever heard anyone say that alexandros comments on the ashbringer. ive taken multiple pallys through maldraxxus, had them as necrolords, and NOTHING. this seems to be erroneous info
Tyr also reacts if you wear the Truthguard shield (original or xmog) as a paladin.
Not to mention the gem that is the Demonology Warlock artifact weapon. Thal'kiel has so many awesome dialogue moments, and even more so if you run dungeons and raids from Legion. I really wish they'd keep adding a few lines in every expansion or so if you have your weapon transmoged to look like him.
Jin'rokh the Breaker in ToT never realized when I wore Jin'rokh, the Apocalypse. Dumb trolls I guess?Thok the Bloodthirsty in SoO never gave a damn about "Maruh the Bloodthirsty" either. It should have felt threatend and eaten me right away
I hope we get more ones with other artifact weapons.Wait... there's not been any special dialog for warriors using the Scale of the EARTH WARDER?
I’ve just changed my Warlocks Transmog and I’m using the floating head from legion. I love that I still get random emotes about burning all my enemies and how some enemies are surprisingly weak etc.I would love to see more lines added to the expansions coming, I know we drained the power out of our artifacts but this isn’t something that will change gameplay and is just fun so I don’t see the harm in it