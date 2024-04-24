This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Spark System Continues in The War Within Crafting - Fractured Spark of Omens
The War Within
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Wowhead
In Dragonflight, Professions as we knew them were completely revamped: gone were the days of simply crafting an item in one go; instead, players could craft, recraft, and recraft again the same items over and over in order to produce consistently stronger weapons, armor, trinkets, and profession gear over time. One key piece to this system was Sparks - Optional Crafting Reagents that allowed players to adjust the minimum item level a piece of gear would be crafted at.
Based off our datamining, it looks like that system will continue in The War Within. We discovered
Fractured Spark of Omens
and
Spark of Omens
, which clearly follow the pattern of requiring a Spark to set item level beyond initial crafting capabilities.
It's very likely that
Fractured Spark of Omens
will be earned through weekly activities, similar to
Splintered Spark of Shadowflame
and
Splintered Spark of Dreams
that came before it. While Professions overall have not changed much between Dragonflight and The War Within, it will be easier for players to prepare and plan their gear upgrades around a somewhat reliable system such as Sparks in crafting.
1
Comment by
Soeroah
on 2024-04-24T23:42:36-05:00
Huh, only 584 to 597? Must not have the numbers done yet.
1
