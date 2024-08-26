Soul Sigil II Available from World Quest on NA Servers

So EU don’t get 1?
EU had one yesterday. From an Isle of Dorn wq iirc.
Got one in my bags already we have had one (EU)
None of mine are showing one
EU already have one up right now on the Isle of Dorn, just in-case some of the EU people haven't noticed.
I literally have a WQ up with it
Yea i dont see one
since people are fiending alts you can stack them, send them via warband and make one character pretty strong
So much for early access not getting any advantages eh?
How has Wowhead not posted yet that you can get like 5 or 6 pieces of 590 crafted gear using Enchanted Weathered Harbinger Crests (no need for sparks)… these sigils are fully useless in comparison. People be wasting their Weathered crests on upgrading, when instead they could use the equivalent of 2 upgrades for what is essentially a Veteran 3/8 epic. Halfway Champion gear before the game is even out.