This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
Soul Harvester and Sentinel Hero Talent Icons Added in The War Within
The War Within
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
This week's beta build for The War Within has added two of the remaining updated hero talent icons for Hunter Sentinel and Warlock Soul Harvester!
Last week,
Blizzard added icons for
Archon Priests, Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knights, Spellslinger Mages, Deathstalker and Fatebound Rogues, and with this update, the Monk Master of Harmony and Warlock Hellcaller are the only two hero classes still waiting.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post