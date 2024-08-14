Soon™ Animated Teaser Trailer Released on Twitter

This looks not like TWW content (beside the logo) so maybe we can hope for a series or so?
Is today the day of video's shorter than a baby gnome's little toe.
Please don't be anime
This features Alleria and Vareesa so I am assuming this will be stuff for TWW.
Got to be an anime, surely? It doesn't seem to fit the TWW lore.
From what I can see this looks like the Horde invasion of Quel'Thalas, with Alleria and Vereesa in the last frame, during Second War. So it could be animated movie of a kind coming up. Trolls can also be seen in the clash.
amani trolls, Silvermoon in the background, current day lor'themar, windrunner sisters maybe. seems like a short story setting up something for midnight potentially, that or a backstory thing that uses recognizable designs for characters
I mean....it worked for League.Don't see why an Anime style series wouldn't work here too.
Please let it me a animated series
Animated backstory video for alleria is my bet
This has to be an animated series for the Second War and the Invasion of Quel'thalas by the Orcs?Alleria and I assume Sylvanas, with Silvermoon in the background.
This looks like maybe Midnight?
Someone on the secret finder discord mentioned that it might be an Alleria backstory thing. I'm all for that since she's got a lot of history, and it'd be good to have a recap as to why we should care about this elf with an ugly haircut. Honestly, it's a wonder how we've not had a Warcraft cartoon by now. Would've been a smash hit if it started ages ago.I laugh when I see people try to call it an anime though. Anime is a type of cartoon, but not every cartoon is an anime.