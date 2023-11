Early Gold in Season of Discovery

Towards the end of 10.1, these were maybe 3-4K at best. As of last week, I was able to sell them for 10-12K each, and they'd sell immediately. Yesterday, I saw them listed at 38K each.



Just wondering, what has caused this massive increase? As in, what specific piece of gear is apparently so overpowered that it can justify the materials increasing tenfold?



Similarly, I saw rousing air and rousing frost at 50-55g each yesterday. Is that purely being driven by potions?

So the cobraskins are required for the adaptive cobraskins armguards. And those armguards are BIS for the following specs: BM hunter, devastation evoker, enhancement, survival, marksmanship and elemental (in one of its set ups).



But being BIS alone isn't why it increased so much, it's because it's a BIS item for the top meta DPS specs of this patch: BM hunter and enhancement (other top dps being DH and assa rogue who use other stuff such as toxified).



So you have a MUCH larger proportion of the playerbase playing those classes than before, hence causing a sudden and sharp increase in demand in the new patch and hence shortages and therefore high prices.



TL;DR: 2 of the top5 meta dps have it as their main embelishments



EDIT: and it was indeed also reset twice (for EU specifically) in the morning for the first GV/2nd spark: once from around 8.5k to 12k around 5am at reset, then reset again around 10-11am from 12k to 40k, when they were running out in the entire region.

Racial Abilities & Professions

Just watched The Lazy Goldmakers new video on how important racials are for certain professions type and was wondering what your opinions is on this?



Personally I think it is a bit annoying that racials has such an impact on professions as an example enchanting, even tho you have maxed out your profession, then you are still not gaurenteed max rank procs because you are missing the +5 skill from bloodelf racials. Even more so since I don't play horde.



But what anyhow, would like to hear your opinion on this and I'll link the video below.

One last thing, according to The Lazy Goldmaker, the +5 enchantingskill racial is a 20% gold increase for him on certain crafts.







Getting the right amount of recipe skill has a significant impact on goldmaking, being able to reach the inspiration break point to hit max rank for instance is an important one, or being able to guarantee maximum quality for a given recipe. Then there’s the Hidden skill value break points. If you can get within 5% of the recipe difficulty, you will proc max quality some percentage of the time regardless of inspiration procs. This makes more skill extremely valuable if you can reach the threshold where this kicks in.

Lets take a simple recipe of enchanting. As a blood elf, I have 392 skill in Graceful Avoidance Cloak enchant. That means I have a bit more than a 50/50 chance of R3. Without blood elf, I would be 33% chance.



So, to make 100x R3 I need to craft 300x without including resourcefulness. Without blood elf I would spend 83gx300 (mats are 83g at the moment) = 25k to sell them at current prices of 300g each or 30k. Include the AH cut and you have a 2k profit.



As a blood elf, I only need to spend 17k so I get a 10k profit.



On topic, I don't actually see an issue with the racials. In order for recipes to be profitable, there needs to be a scarcity. Otherwise it becomes no different than farming herbs/ore. For over a decade we have asked for professions and racials to be important and now they are and it is great.



This is honestly the best iteration of professions they have had.

