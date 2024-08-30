Skyriding Races Resonance Crystal Farm - Nearly 7k Warband Crystals Per Character

Isle of Dorn Races



Dornogal Drift

Basin Bypass

Orecreg's Doglegs

Storm Watcher's Survey

The Wold Ways

Thunderhead Trail



/way #2339 49.2 15.4 Dornogal Drift

/way #2248 53.4 64.2 Basin Bypass

/way #2248 32.9 74.8 Orecreg's Doglegs

/way #2248 38.5 43.4 Storm Watcher's Survey

/way #2248 62.1 45.9 The Wold Ways

/way #2248 58.3 24.8 Thunderhead Trail

The Ringing Deeps Races



Cataract River Course

Chittering Concourse

Earthenworks Weave

Opportunity Point Amble

Ringing Deeps Ramble

Taelloch Twist



/way #2214 52.4 46.8 Cataract River Course

/way #2214 67.9 34.8 Chittering Concourse

/way #2214 40.8 11.3 Earthenworks Weave

/way #2214 63.5 75.1 Opportunity Point Amble

/way #2214 42.2 27.4 Ringing Deeps Ramble

/way #2214 66.6 68.6 Taelloch Twist