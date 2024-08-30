Skyriding Races Resonance Crystal Farm - Nearly 7k Warband Crystals Per Character

|Isle of Dorn Races
Dornogal Drift
Basin Bypass
Orecreg's Doglegs
Storm Watcher's Survey
The Wold Ways
Thunderhead Trail
/way #2339 49.2 15.4 Dornogal Drift
/way #2248 53.4 64.2 Basin Bypass
/way #2248 32.9 74.8 Orecreg's Doglegs
/way #2248 38.5 43.4 Storm Watcher's Survey
/way #2248 62.1 45.9 The Wold Ways
/way #2248 58.3 24.8 Thunderhead Trail
|The Ringing Deeps Races
Cataract River Course
Chittering Concourse
Earthenworks Weave
Opportunity Point Amble
Ringing Deeps Ramble
Taelloch Twist
/way #2214 52.4 46.8 Cataract River Course
/way #2214 67.9 34.8 Chittering Concourse
/way #2214 40.8 11.3 Earthenworks Weave
/way #2214 63.5 75.1 Opportunity Point Amble
/way #2214 42.2 27.4 Ringing Deeps Ramble
/way #2214 66.6 68.6 Taelloch Twist
|Hallowfall Races
Dunelle's Detour
Light's Redoubt Descent
Mereldar Meander
Stillstone Slalom
Tenir's Traversal
Velhan's Venture
/way #2215 72.7 38.4 Dunelle's Detour
/way #2215 41.4 67.2 Light's Redoubt Descent
/way #2215 38.9 61.3 Mereldar Meander
/way #2215 60.4 26.0 Stillstone Slalom
/way #2215 59.1 68.9 Tenir's Traversal
/way #2215 54.1 17.4 Velhan's Venture
|Azj-Kahet Races
City of Threads Twist
Maddening Deep Dip
Pit Plunge
Rak-Ahat Rush
Siegehold Scuttle
The Weaver's Wing
/way #2255 40.7 68.5 City of Threads Twist
/way #2255 77.9 79.6 Maddening Deep Dip
/way #2255 23.8 48.3 Pit Plunge
/way #2255 71.3 36.3 Rak-Ahat Rush
/way #2255 40.2 32.2 Siegehold Scuttle
/way #2255 52.9 36.2 The Weaver's Wing