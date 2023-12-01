Sky-Captain's Masquerade Attire Now Available in Shop

The more things change, the more things stay the same...
But what if we just put new and unique transmogs like this in the game earnable by doing content.
This should have been the monthly trading post reward not that pet.
chyle...this is one ugly outfit it looks like stuff you could get from average PVE drops many expansions ago.
Nicer than Solemn Watchman's at least.
Looks like a mix between Gilnean heritage armor and the Kul’tiras maritime clothing. I actually would use a few of these pieces on my worgen and like the look of the outfit overall.Personally would not spend real money on it but that’s just me…I have a feeling that this is tied to some of the datamined stuff for a masquerade event or micro holiday.
100% this is themed for the Captains of the Stromgarde Humans in the War Within. It's nice, but not interested unless it comes with tendies.
Don't think it will sell that well since, except for the actual "mask", the entire transmog is kinda meh......add to that, it's Christmas, and this doesn't have anything Christmassy about it, but this is minor compared to 0 Tenders "bundled" to this...Seeing how big the TP is this month, one would have guessed they would put an xmog WITH 500 tendies to make $$$But it seems, either this is a marketing blunder, or they are learning not to push too much stuff?Probably marketing blunder.
The hardest pass possible
No attached tendies? I'm pleased by this, not like Blizzard to turn down free money
Not even worth 19 cents.
Eh, I feel like they could have done more with it. The hat is like super extra, the rest is really bare-bones. Maybe a 3D pocketwatch on a chain, or a bootblade, or a belt with a small handgun and powder pouch or something? Maybe tassels on the shoulders or military badges? A more interesting backpiece than a basic cloak? On the plus side, I haven't been tempted by any store offering since the Phoenix set came out which is a win for my wallet.
I'm sure plenty of noble style RPers will pick this up, but outside of that, it's ok. Could be better without the mask, or give 2 hats, one with the mask removed.
people actually pay for this?