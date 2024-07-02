This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
11.0.0
Beta
Site Updated for The War Within Beta Build 55399 - Shaman Talents and More
The War Within
Posted
1 hr 27 min ago
by
Archimtiros
Wowhead has now been updated for this late night build of The War Within Beta, featuring all of the new Shaman updates, items, spells, and more!
The War Within Beta Build 55399
Alongside our updated
Talent Calculator
, check out today's
datamined class and spell changes
, additional
hotfixes for Demon Hunters and Shaman
, as well as the
Beta Development Notes
, which include additional tuning changes coming next week!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post