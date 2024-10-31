Siren Isle Maps & Loading Screen in Patch 11.0.7

That's almost identical to the Island Expedition loading screen. This really is just a scrapped island expedition.
It looks so much like the island expedition loading screen...I'm triggered.
That map have some Warcraft 2 vibes !
map source is abandoned mines back from bfa.. interesting scraphttps://old.wow.tools/maps/AbandonedMines/689/6/-5.000/5.000
It's really cool that we're getting to see an island expedition map after a timeskip, even if we didn't get to see it originally.I've always wanted to be able to go back to some of those islands for non-instanced, non-Azerite farming content. And I've always wanted to see evidence of past expansions - like Azerite eruptions and crashed Legion ships - in future zones, so getting to see a stripped Azerite mine is exciting.