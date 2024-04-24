Show Me Your Moves Raid Achievement Now Soloable

Now make it attainable by all classes, thanks!
holy... i remember doing this achievement in a group of 20? if i recall people we spend there some time one day ;) was pretty "fun"
Nice clickbait title again when it's only soloable by few classes.
if it was soloable by all classes, you'd just complain that you don't get a little hat for doing it. Or there's no portal from your home city directly to the boss room. Or you'd say "Instead of fixing this, fix this other thing."
Wasn't this posted the other day?
With the changes in achievements, and as it were, everyone should have a character with a pet.
idk if it soloable but I would love for the Shadowmourne Queen Lana'thel to be soloable
They should instead remove Soft Hands from TOT-meta! That is more or less not achievable(?) Solo.