Shield and Off-Hand Transmogs Only Drop for Low Level Characters from Radiant Echoes

below level 70

NOTE: We've tested and concluded that only characters BELOW LEVEL 70 can obtain Recruit gear. Level 70s will obtain the Dalaran Defender pieces instead.



In addition to this, unlike with the lv70 Dalaran Defender gear (in which you can loot pieces not equippable by your class and send them to alts via the Warband bank), the Recruit gear from Radiant Echoes is bound on pickup, and you'll only loot pieces that your class/specialization can equip.

Alliance and Horde-Themed Simple Shields

Simple Off-Hand Frill