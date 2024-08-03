Shield and Off-Hand Transmogs Only Drop for Low Level Characters from Radiant Echoes

remix weapons v2.0, sad to see they aren't obtainable from a vendor
Time to level a tank, then...
Ah yes, if only Blizzard could for once put everything that drops in a limited time event on the vendor, wouldn't that be a sight to behold!RIP those with max characters already, lol, you gonna have to delete one I think to just try and get these :))))
So, in other words, go level a shaman in the echoes - they can use both shields and offhands on both caster specs xD
I really don't want to create another alt and grind this Event until I get the shield. I like it, tho. Make it purchasable via gold at least. Please! Please. Please?/sigh
My item level 19 recruits sturdy tome does not look like that.
Got this randomly while doing echoes in Searing Gorge with my ret pala alt I use for the questing for Trading Post, and I got mog-credit for both the alliance and horde version.
There is also an 2h axe/sword that i got on my dk while lvling. its horde so i got the axe but i also got the alliance version of it which was the sword.
Where you can see all those drops?
There are main hand swords too and other transmog only below 70
dumb as a rock tbh, dont got room for new characters
Today I learned I can still summon Mor Grayhoof after the cata updates lol
The model for the book looks nothing like that on live... it's black with those green stones. Wish we had the plain brown one.