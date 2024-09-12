Shaman Tanks? - Follower Dungeon NPC in The Rookery

Nothing would make me happier than to be a shaman tank, but I don’t see it ever happening.
k good happy for younow give us bards
Yes, please do this.
Why do you have to bait like this WoWhead? It's been like this since beta and only shows up when you start questing in the Isle. He doesn't cast any tank related spells and doesn't show up once you've completed the Isle campaign.
Don't give them hope.
Really? There is a new expansion and the new season just started and you have to make a bait article about a speculation with information know for month now?Shame on you wowhead shame on you
YES! i whould sell my soul for this! Also have you noticed how in the artwork with anduin, alleria and Thrall, you can perfectly add a shield to his left hand?
I would re activate my account for sure for this and I wish they would keep adding new specs to classes throughout the xpac like they did for the lizards do this to at least 2 classes every new xpac or more if they can fit in the story.
Best thing that could ever happen to shamans, but hopium...
Logging only for this.. https://www.heroesfire.com/hots/concept/earthshaper-5982 Blizzard please
I would like to point out that BAELGRIM is DEAD in game.How well did that shaman tank actually do? So tired of hearing about this bs
I want all 4 variants of the shield you see in the first image, not just the black with red gems version currently available.There should be the gold with blue gems variant you see here, a silver with yellow gems variant, and a bronze with purple gems variant.
If they are considering a shaman tank (which was only viable in vanilla), then they should also consider 2h enhance (also only viable in vanilla)! It sucks that in TBC they removed the threat Gen from earth shock, so shaman didn't have a taunt, and added dual wield which did higher average DPS, so no one did 2h (in pve). I love the slot machine style of 2h windfury! It would definitely need to be capped to 3 procs like classic, but either way it feels great.
Pretty obvious Baelgrim is just allowed to be a tank for aesthetic/story sake. 99% chance it has nothing to do with teasing a new Shaman role/spec.This is like assuming Hunters will have a healing spec because Brann can be a healer in Delves.
I wanted shaman tank for so so long! i know it probably wouldnt happen... yet damn wowhead for such a bait article! >.< *cries in hopium*
Give tank shaman! I am not asking much, but this would finally make me complete.
You could also interpret it, based on the story events, that they are declaring shammy tank as dead lol