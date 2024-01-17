Shaman Talent Discovered to Incorrectly Increase Damage Taken

lmao nice one blizz
Shamans playing on hardmode
Thanks Blizzard. Gotta nerf the incredibly tanky class called Shaman
poggers
"Just use your defensive, ankh." - Blizz
Next reset:Fixed!Ancestral Defense renamed to Ancestral Offense .
Spaghetti code fr
Its a feature
It’s working as intended, your ancestors are not happy with you and thus you take more damage. They would reduce it if they liked you. Be better.
Small indy company
The elements call to me
bro at least credit the guy who found it.... https://www.reddit.com/r/CompetitiveWoW/comments/1993mws/psa_ancestral_defense_is_bugged_and_causes_you_to/
Hey Blizz! While you're under the hood, do you think you can add a second charge to Astral Shift and make the ghost wolf DR instant? That would be a nice start to fixing this broken class...
so is this a case of the talent actually doing that to you OR is it just a typo in the talent wording and the talent is actually doing what it is suppose to do?
I mean, you can literally see that it's wrong in the list of effects on WH's spell data page, which they pull from the client.
It would be nice to give credit to the original post on Reddit rather than blatantly stealing content.
Blizz's subtle hint to reroll
we're so tanky already it doesn't matter! oh wait..