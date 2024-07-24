Shadowlands and Battle for Azeroth Legacy Raids Harder with War Within Pre-Patch

BfA still easily solo farmable.
These old raids really shouldn't be that hard now that they're 2-3 expansions old.
Hoping it's just an oversight, but ^&*! me if it's not time to let Shadowlands be Legacy already.
Imagine with all the things you could write articles about a day after patch launch, wasting time with this.
Looks like a direct Correlation between our power we gained during pre-patch and the power of the bosses.
Not one single article about The Great Push btw... I'll never understand editorial decisions at wowhead
It's not any harder.
'' FUN = NO '' Blizzard
Harder to what? Stomach?
Mythic Azshara bugged out for me in TEP last night, the cursed lovers never came down so the fight couldnt progress, had to hearth out
LOL
is it 262% or 2.62%
Basically the same thing every pre-xpac patch.
I tried LFR Nathria to get gear and it wasn't too bad but uh... it didn't drop ^&*! for gear
It's strange that Blizzard seems to be wanting to make the game worse. Why?
2.62 what? Million? Percent? 2.62 more ants? 2.62 percent is almost nothing.