Shadow Priest Hero Talent Showdown in The War Within - Archon vs. Voidweaver





Hello! I am Ellipsis, moderator for WarCraftPriests, the Priest Discord. I work on Shadow Priest theorycraft alongside the Shadow Team, you can check out our work here! I am often active on the WarCraftPriests discord server and free to answer any questions or queries related to Shadow Priest or any content in any of my guides. I raid in The Misty Moon on EU Tarren-Mill (Formerly The Misty Moon Massive) and have raided between top 50 and 300 since Legion but I've been playing Shadow Priest in some capacity for going on 17 years. Outside of WoW, I spend most of my time listening to music, especially seeking out interesting new things I haven't heard before!



Ice Bear.

