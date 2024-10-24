Severely Limited Mastery Gear in Blackrock Depths Anniversary Raid

How about fixing the tuning first(unless its been fixed since this comment) when we tried it the other day the bosses on normal had almost more HP then bosses in Heroic Palace
Another patch, another untested mess that breaks at every seam as soon as its liveWhat else is new? Better buy the 90$ mount.
Heroic BRD should either be tuned down or drop myth track gear at current difficulty. The level of difficulty isn’t similar to present day heroic, and that is fine, TOTALLY FINE, but lack of mastery gear + harder for groups to complete + similar ilvl gear in other much easier content = DOA event content. Make this drop myth track in heroic and it’ll be slammed with attention.
This "oversight" perfectly reflects the last 20 years of Warcraft and how Blizzard over works and under staffs the devs
All the *!@# wrong in the game and this is an issue? Who cares. This is not even near the top of the list of issues with the game. You can’t even see it from the top of the list.
Ele shaman fotm rerollers are the only ones who would even notice/care about this.
There is loot in this raid? Who can clear it in a pug?
IDK why people are complaining about tuning raids. It felt pretty easy on normal. My only problems with pugging were people not bothering to read the journal before pulling and treating it like an LFR fight instead of a real raid.
Love me some overturned under-rewarding content! It can’t be fixed soon enough. Dead content. Bait raid.
been live since Tuesday... you guys are behind again.
20 years celebration yet they worked barely 2 days on the patch. If it was more then maybe there need some changes to be done in the dev team ...
Blizzard will let you buy Mastery gear soon for the low low price of $15
Who cares? Why doesn't wowhead highlight the fact that this patch is riddled with bugs and yet we're getting pushed with 130 USD worth of MTX on an event that is supposed to be "celebrating" the community? You think calling out the lack of mastery on a one-time raid event is being critical?Do something WoWhead, prove you guys aren't just Blizzard shills, ffs.
Finally not have to worry about getting that useless mastery stat on gear!
My guild thought it'd be fun to do, but with the tuning and lack of mastery there's no reason for us to do it. Makes me sad cuz it looked kind of fun. It would have been way better if it had been BWL or MC though. No idea what they were thinking putting us in BRD for the millionth time.