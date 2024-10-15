This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Severed Threads Nerub-ar Palace Buff Now Live - Bonus Damage and Healing
Posted
1 hr 3 min ago
Squishei
The Severed Threads Nerub-ar Palace buff is now live and players can receive bonus damage and healing.
After you collect 16
Nerub-ar Finery
, you can turn them into Anub-azal at the start of the raid. When you do, you get 75
Kej
as your reward in addition to an update on the buff.
Unfortunately, the tooltip doesn't update and looks like it's bugged remaining at 0%, however the damage and healing buff does appear to be working as intended.
From testing, various spells inside the raid and outside the raid...
Severed Strands
awards 2.25% damage every other week.
The datamined 3% seems to have been incorrect and the expected 2.25% from the
original Blue Post
was correct. This means that the buff will cap out at 18% on the week of January 21st.
