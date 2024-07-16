Severed Strands - Nerub-ar Palace Raid Buff Update for Season 1 of The War Within

Honestly would much prefer this just be a stacking debuff on the enemies 3% hp reduction and dmg reduction so we dont lose 20% of our dmg going into the new tier after farm.
When the gear progression system is so $%^&ed up it's only cosmetics and you need yet another band aid fix before the game even released.
Any game that needs this is too hard. Nothing satisfying about beating a raid that's been nerfed a billion times (this is on top of raid nerfs to hard bosses which they've released egregiously overtuned for years). I've raided at every level in this game and I've been in 2 guilds that have gotten CE in the last week or 2. Not a single person in the latter felt accomplishment, just relief that the it was finally over.I also know most people in those HoF guilds would happily just have easier raids on release. They'd happily have a 2 week tier every tier because they're all very good and they can just then go back to playing the game as much or as little as they want.This whole slowly nerf the raids mindset is the stupidest thing the raiding tier has ever normalised. It is so damaging to player psychology and it (and everything that comes with it like insanely long tiers for most people) is the reason why it's a stagnant game mode. There is no reason financial or otherwise to make the raids artificially way harder on release to stroke the ego of about 1000 players (would not be surprised if this number is way lower, but let's be generous) max.
So then another raid tuned specifically for 2 guilds. I'm sure with 45% dmg and healing it will feel really great clearing it for the normal people.
The idea is good but the implementation is horrible. What happens when you miss a week of raiding or you are benched for a week? Then you are just 3% (or more) weaker than everyone else for like 2+ months? I think If they want slow nerfs they should just apply it across the board for everyone each week or every other week. Making it individual and having us go get materials from raid to get it is dumb.
Big @#$% ups incoming. Between the new gearing system which makes is likely to get BIS or next to BIS gear, the boss hp nerfs they are applying at random throughout the season and this crazy 20-45% dmg and healing buff (which results in less healers needed and even more dps) we are gonna skip boss mechanics left and right which then &*!@s up boss tactics.Another week goes by with another 5% dmg boost? i guess we have to hold cds now and/or dmg stop because otherwise they wont be rdy when we need them on this boss that we have now over 200 tries on. What a fun experience.Everyone absolutly %^&*ing LOVED Sanctum of Domination with all its fun dmg stop fights because we had way to much dmg at one point when everyone had their gear and those $%^&ing gems rdy.Not enough that blizzard nerfs boss hp without much warning so that you now have to dmg stop tindral after 400 tries when you where 1% from killing it last week and now you need another evening so everyone can get used to the new timingsKeep this #$%^ for normal and hc if needed where every boss is speed farmed anyway with gear to help more casual guilds, but keep it from mythic and instead tune your %^&*ing bosses right.
This buff feels more like "our team waste too much time nerfing bosses for more casual guilds after world first race , so we gona implement this so we chill till the end of every patch and not deal with it". Question is as they save resources with this method, are they gona produce good quality if those resources are focused over next patches, or this is just to make shareholders happier as less money is involved in upkeeping the current product they release.
This will render parse logs completely meaningless.
I mean as a heroic raider non mythic raider this sounds fun to me with the gear will be getting to stack on top of this 👌 I welcome the buff my only question is will this buff be giving to us or do we need to something to keep the buff going
People crying about logs lol