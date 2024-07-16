Severed Strands - Nerub-ar Palace Raid Buff Update for Season 1 of The War Within

Morgan Day

We're discussing introducing a system that has similar vibes to Reorigination Array back in Uldir, the first raid tier of BFA, except we'll be leveraging the quest system. It'll buff players over time. Right now we're looking at the buff capping out at about 20% increased player power while you're within that raid and that will also apply to your Warband! That'll be cool, that'll be something that if you come in later with your alts, you can have that extra player power across everyone on your account for that content. Depending on how that's received and how well that achieves our goals, we'll look to expand that system or try to tie it more closely with our itemization system. There's a lot of ways we could expand that itemization, but we wanted to try to do something for War Within.

