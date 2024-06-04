Servers Now Available - Awakened Raids Still in Weekly Rotation

We’ve made a couple updates to the Season 4 content update notes:
- Awakened raids will rotate weekly, instead of every two weeks.
Developer’s note: In an effort to ensure players have variety week over week we are adjusting the schedule of our Awakened raids to rotate weekly.
Earn 1 Antique Bronze Bullion a week per character
by defeating Awakened bosses, with the cap rising by 1 each week. Note that if you miss a week, you’ll be able to catch up to the current weekly max.
Revival Catalyst charges have been reset to 1. One charge is earned each week (was every 2 weeks).