September 26th Hotfixes for The War Within - Hallowfall Fishing Derby Marks, DF Drums, Chi Burst Pulling Through Walls

can preservation get some love? why was it hit don't they realize we have the shortest range we are the worst healer by far now in raiding.
Still don't understand why they can't just give us 25 marks like they did before, not everyone has 60 level 80s.
A single character event became a multi character event... ok
Those derby changes are step in the right direction and enough honestly. It's only 4 weeks into the expac, so people can stop complaining but they won't.
Would have been just fine if they'd made the fishing derby warband wide for the whole thing and kept it as-is. E
10 is still not enough, no one wants to farm fishing on alts
10 marks is not enough. Revert the nerf. I will not touch it for 10. Lmao.
Original rewards: x20 marks from unique fishx25 marks from quest turn-inx1 character = 45 marks totalNew rewards:x20 marks from unique fishx10 marks from quest turn-inx20 equivalent marks for Thread quest rewardsUnlimited characters = 50 marks per character minimumEquivalent rewards are actually higher than they were before, per character for the same level of effort, and people are still unhappy about it.
Oh so Fungal Footpads was bugging! I never bothered getting it since more than half the time I would go backwards
No more cheap lust for non lust classes in Delves. Thanks Blizz.