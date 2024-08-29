September 2024 Trading Post Items - Crocolisk Mount, Shark Hat, Plunderlord Set Recolor

There’s plunder to be had when you raid the Trading Post this month. Whether you’re adventuring by land or sky, you’ll look plunder-ful as you ride into danger on the Plunderlord’s Golden Crocolisk mount.

Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available. Players can also visit the Trading Post in the capital city of Dornogal (The Foregrounds) on the Isle of Dorn where representatives of both Tawney and Wilder and the Zen’shiri Trading Post are open for business.

Here's What's in Stock for September

Pets, Mounts, and Toys

Claudius Keg Leg's Radiant Crocolisk

Name Item Type Trader’s Tender Claudius Pet 330 Keg Leg's Radiant Crocolisk Mount 600

Armor Transmog Appearances

Plunderlord's Radiant Finery Frenzied Hat of the Murky Waters

Swabbie's Cap

Name Item Type Trader’s Tender Alchemist’s Bandolier Back 250 Amber Scale Treads Feet 40 Blademaster’s Lively Stones Chest 200 Classic Camo Tabard Tabard 100 Dueler’s Camo Shoulder Cape Shoulder 75 Emerald Drape Back 50 Emerald Scale Treads Feet 40 Ensemble: Plunderlord’s Radiant Finery Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand, and Back 750 Ensemble: Trapper’s Munitions Back (Quiver), Back (Ammo Pouch) 500 Ensemble: Vagabond’s Lively Threads Head and Back 100 Ensemble: Wanderer’s Lively Trappings Head and Back 100 Fine Gloves of the Forest Hands 100 Frenzied Hat of the Murky Waters Head 175 Heavily Stitched Wallet Off-Hand 400 Homebrewer’s Sampling Crest Back 500 Luxurious Niffen Hat Head 200 Orange-Sleeved Shirt Shirt 50 Sky-Captain’s Formal Attire Head, Chest, Legs, Feet, and Back 800 Swabbie’s Cap Head 80 Trader’s Camo Sarong Legs 100

Weapon Transmog Appearances

Plunderlord’s Radiant Sigil Green Brewfest Bulwark

Name Item Type Trader’s Tender Cursed Copper Crossbow Crossbow 150 Fel-Glade Warglaive Warglaive 150 Green Brewfest Bulwark Shield 300 High-Grade Blade of the Forbade One-Hand Sword 100 Honed Bastard Sword Two-Hand Sword 100 Jade Blade of the Forbade One-Hand Sword 100 Krokul Guisarme Polearm 50 Plunderlord’s Radiant Cutlass Two-Hand Sword 175 Plunderlord’s Radiant Hand Cannon Gun 150 Plunderlord’s Radiant Neck-Severer One-Hand Axe 150 Plunderlord’s Radiant Rapier One-Hand Sword 150 Plunderlord’s Radiant Sigil Staff 160 Sharpened Shank Dagger 50 Simple Copper Staff Staff 50

Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Appearance Sets

Players who have earned the monthly special reward from the Trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with the achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog appearance — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice set— and two non-color shifting sets representing the day and night version of the color-shifting transmog appearances for a total of three sets!

The Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Appearance Set includes 9 pieces: Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand, and Back (Cloak).

You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog sets.

How it Works

Get Tender Every Month

At the beginning of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.

The Traveler's Log

Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.

Freeze an Item

Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.

If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.

*The Trading Post feature is not available in WoW Classic titles.

**Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time

***Requires Level 10 to access the Adventure Guide.