September 2024 Trading Post Items - Crocolisk Mount, Shark Hat, Plunderlord Set Recolor

There’s plunder to be had when you raid the Trading Post this month. Whether you’re adventuring by land or sky, you’ll look plunder-ful as you ride into danger on the Plunderlord’s Golden Crocolisk mount.
Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available. Players can also visit the Trading Post in the capital city of Dornogal (The Foregrounds) on the Isle of Dorn where representatives of both Tawney and Wilder and the Zen’shiri Trading Post are open for business.
Here's What's in Stock for September
Pets, Mounts, and Toys
|
Name
|
Item Type
|
Trader’s Tender
|
Claudius
|
Pet
|
330
|
Keg Leg's Radiant Crocolisk
|
Mount
|
600
Armor Transmog Appearances
|
Name
|
Item Type
|
Trader’s Tender
|Alchemist’s Bandolier
|Back
|250
|Amber Scale Treads
|Feet
|40
|Blademaster’s Lively Stones
|Chest
|200
|Classic Camo Tabard
|Tabard
|100
|Dueler’s Camo Shoulder Cape
|Shoulder
|75
|Emerald Drape
|Back
|50
|Emerald Scale Treads
|Feet
|40
|Ensemble: Plunderlord’s Radiant Finery
|Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand, and Back
|750
|Ensemble: Trapper’s Munitions
|Back (Quiver), Back (Ammo Pouch)
|500
|Ensemble: Vagabond’s Lively Threads
|Head and Back
|100
|Ensemble: Wanderer’s Lively Trappings
|Head and Back
|100
|Fine Gloves of the Forest
|Hands
|100
|Frenzied Hat of the Murky Waters
|Head
|175
|Heavily Stitched Wallet
|Off-Hand
|400
|Homebrewer’s Sampling Crest
|Back
|500
|Luxurious Niffen Hat
|Head
|200
|Orange-Sleeved Shirt
|Shirt
|50
|Sky-Captain’s Formal Attire
|Head, Chest, Legs, Feet, and Back
|800
|Swabbie’s Cap
|Head
|80
|Trader’s Camo Sarong
|Legs
|100
Weapon Transmog Appearances
|
Name
|
Item Type
|
Trader’s Tender
|Cursed Copper Crossbow
|Crossbow
|150
|Fel-Glade Warglaive
|Warglaive
|150
|Green Brewfest Bulwark
|Shield
|300
|High-Grade Blade of the Forbade
|One-Hand Sword
|100
|Honed Bastard Sword
|Two-Hand Sword
|100
|Jade Blade of the Forbade
|One-Hand Sword
|100
|Krokul Guisarme
|Polearm
|50
|Plunderlord’s Radiant Cutlass
|Two-Hand Sword
|175
|Plunderlord’s Radiant Hand Cannon
|Gun
|150
|Plunderlord’s Radiant Neck-Severer
|One-Hand Axe
|150
|Plunderlord’s Radiant Rapier
|One-Hand Sword
|150
|Plunderlord’s Radiant Sigil
|Staff
|160
|Sharpened Shank
|Dagger
|50
|Simple Copper Staff
|Staff
|50
Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Appearance Sets
Players who have earned the monthly special reward from the Trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with the achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog appearance — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice set— and two non-color shifting sets representing the day and night version of the color-shifting transmog appearances for a total of three sets!
You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog sets.
How it Works
Get Tender Every Month
At the beginning of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.
The Traveler's Log
Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.
Freeze an Item
Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.
If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.
Learn more about the Trading Post in news post on the official site.
*The Trading Post feature is not available in WoW Classic titles.
**Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time
***Requires Level 10 to access the Adventure Guide.