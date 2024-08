This Month's Bonus Reward

Plunderlord’s Golden Crocolisk

“What is a Plunderlord without a proper display of plunder?”

Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)***, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — The Plunderlord’s Golden Crocolisk mount. By land or by sea, you’ll ride in style—in a pile of plunder.