Select Game Services Up to 30% Off Until September 2nd

Start a daring adventure exploring a vast world beneath the surface of Azeroth in World of Warcraft®: The War Within™ and save 30% off select Game Services. From now through September 2, make the most of your savings on Character Transfer, Race Change, Faction Change, and Name Change Packs.*Character Transfer PacksTime to get a move on! Transfer characters betweenrealms or accounts**, enabling you to play with a new community of players and/or find old friends on new servers—all without starting over at level one.To move multiple characters, buy Character Transfer packs and use them all at once or save some for later.Available Character Transfer Pack options:Visit our support page to learn more about the Character Transfer service and any restrictions.Race Change PacksSometimes, a simple touch-up of your character's looks isn't enough, and you want to change which race you belong to! With a race change service, you can do just that*.Purchase Race Change packs and use them all at once, or save some for later. The final step of a Race Change requires choosing a new appearance and includes an optional Name Change.Available Race Change pack options:To learn more about the Race Change service and any additional restrictions, visit our support page Faction Change PacksWalk a dungeon or two in the other faction's shoes when you use a Faction Change to convert a character's faction from Horde to Alliance or Alliance to Horde. To move multiple characters to the opposite side, purchase Faction Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later. Your faction change also includes a free race change for your class, so you'll fit in with your new friends.Available Faction Change pack options:To learn more about the Faction Change service and any restrictions, visit our support page Name Change PacksThe name you initially chose for your hero doesn't have to stay the same for all eternity. Have you changed your mind or simply found something better? Either way, you can pick a new name and reinvent yourself today!To change multiple characters' names, purchase Name Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later.Available Name Change pack options:Learn more about the Name Change service and any restrictions when you visit our support page Purchase packs from the Battle.net shop , or launchand click the Shop button on the character select screen. Once purchased, a new icon will appear on your character selection screen.To activate a game service, click on the token, then select the character you wish to move. Any unused Faction Change tokens or Character Transfers will remain in your account for future use.Certain restrictions apply, and a World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time is required. Visit shop.battle.net for more information and detailed promotion end dates.