This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.5
PTR
10.2.0
Seething Slug - Twelve Days of Mounts: Day 9
Live
Posted
1 hr 32 min ago
by
Anshlun
Welcome to day nine of our special Twelve Days of Mounts series, 2023 edition! With the holidays upon us, we are doing a series of highlights on remarkable or easy-to-collect mounts added in Dragonflight. Today's highlight is the Seething Slug!
Dragonflight 10.0 Mount GuideDragonflight 10.1 Mount GuideDragonflight 10.2 Mount Guide
Day 1:
Lizi, Thunderspine Tramper
Day 2:
Big Slick in the City
Day 3:
Zenet Hatchling
Day 4:
Temperamental Skyclaw
Day 5:
Divine Kiss of Ohn'ahra
Day 6:
Valiance
Day 7:
Otto
Day 8:
Scrappy Worldsnail
Day 9:
Seething Slug
Day 10:
?
Day 11:
?
Day 12:
?
Seething Slug
Today's highlight is
Seething Slug
! Seething Slug is one of the slug mounts added in Patch 10.1.
On paper, it is an easy mount to obtain. The mount is looted from a treasure in Zaralek Caverns. However, in order to loot the treasure, you need to click on 3
Seething Orb
s located at the Zaqali Caldera.
A couple of locations of the orbs:
/way #2133 28.75 55.30 Seething Orb 1
/way #2133 29.95 47.97 Seething Orb 2
/way #2133 34.41 45.71 Seething Orb 3
/way #2133 36.20 44.01 Seething Orb 4
/way #2133 31.18 51.95 Seething Orb 5
/way #2133 30.20 40.00 Seething Orb 6
/way #2133 27.70 49.00 Seething Orb 7
/way #2133 26.70 47.00 Seething Orb 8
/way #2133 27.90 51.00 Seething Orb 9
/way #2133 25.24 44.80 Seething Orb 10
/way #2133 26.70 47.00 Seething Orb 11
/way #2133 27.66 49.01 Seething Orb 12
/way #2133 27.95 51.21 Seething Orb 13
/way #2133 30.20 40.00 Seething Orb 14
/way #2133 31.18 51.95 Seething Orb 15
/way #2133 35.63 48.77 Seething Orb 16
/way #2133 36.20 44.01 Seething Orb 17
/way #2133 28.75 55.30 Seething Orb 18
/way #2133 29.95 47.97 Seething Orb 19
/way #2133 34.41 45.71 Seething Orb 20
/way #2133 37.58 46.76 Seething Orb 21
/way #2133 32.73 52.23 Seething Orb 22
/way #2133 37.59 46.72 Seething Orb 23
/way #2133 29.15 42.50 Seething Orb 24
You can look for more orb locations at the
comment section for the mount
.-
Cache to loot the mount:
/way #2133 32.33 39.35 Seething Cache
Note that if someone loots the mount in the same phase you're collecting orbs, you'll lose your current progress and need to start again.
Did You Know?
This mount was originally added in Dragonflight beta but was removed before launch. It then returned with Patch 10.1.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News