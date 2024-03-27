Seething Cache Removed from Dragonflight Meta Achievement "A World Awoken"

Now remove Chasing Storms, or change how the storms spawn.
Nice
Yeah...because this is the one that's the big problem...its not the elemental storms that have a 3% chance every 3 hours to spawn each element in Thald and OP.
it would be GREAT if they incresed the drop rate of scrolls for Scroll Hunter too!
Outstanding! I dont mind the grinds and work that needs to be put in but complete and horrible RNG is bad! Great work!
Fix the elemental storms. Seething cache is the least of issues with this meta
Thank. God. I posted a pretty lengthy guide on the Treasures page for this, but I am so so so so glad it's off the meta now. I literally had to camp until 3:30 in the morning while sick with COVID, fighting off Horde stuns in WM to get this stupid thing. No one else has to suffer now.
One girl on twitter complained about this easy achievment and now its removed lol
I didn't feel it was that hard to get and the cache has been in the game since zaralek was introduced
People moaning about storms, not like the achieves have been in the game for ages.
THANK YOU BLIZZARD
Thanks, after taking 6h farm in WM on on sunday i got it. Too late :(
A good thing, I suppose, it's not like it's a difficult mount, but for example if you like giving away these kind of mounts (like the long forgotten hippo), you can't even learn this one, as soon as you learn it, you can no longer see orbs, so as a serious collector it puts you into a position where you can do your last seething slugs, then you have to get it, otherwise you won't be able to get the meta achi mount.
I can respect them removing this from it. I did it a few weeks back when there were few people in Zaralek, so I could just find the thingies at my own leisure. But now that there's a pretty big meta achievement tied to it and more people want to do it, it just becomes frustrating because a lot of people are just straight up not ABLE to finish it. Good change.