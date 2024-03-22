Secret Plunderstorm Feat of Strength - Requires Collecting 1,000,000 Plunder

Nope.
Lol, no comment
no shot I'm playing this past renown 40
Giving many peoples reaction, many of the community would rather die.
ehhhhmm no thanks, i got my Plunderlord and my win, iam good, love the mode but not that much xD
Only been asking for this to be changed to 100k for the entire time. 1mil is absurdly ridiculous for someone who despise the content but is a hardcore completionist.
ha ha ha ...... ha
MORE GOLD FOR THE plunderkind
Wat
Absolutely not.
*!@# no lmfao. Atleast there is no cool reward tied to this #$%^.
haha, yeah no. Its already 100k to get to level 40 renown. Thatd be equal to farming 400 levels of renown
Yall.. its a feat of strength. You don't have to push for it. It's just bragging rights.
Maybe by season 10 of plunderstorm
Race to world first Plunderkind I guess. Don't think I can get even close to it with the 6 weeks we were given.But this event will definitely be coming back so maybe one day.
Obnoxious.
leave britney alone
I mean I like the gamemode and all, it's pretty fun but I think I'll stop at 40 when I got all the things I want