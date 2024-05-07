This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Second Spark of Awakening Now Available in Dragonflight Season 4 - Crafted Gear Recommendations
Posted
1 hr 21 min ago
by
Wowhead
With the May 7th/8th weekly reset, players will now be able to obtain their 2nd full
Spark of Awakening
and craft another gear piece up to item level 525. Check out our crafted gear recommendations direct from our class guide writers.
Acquiring Sparks of Awakening
For players fully caught up on obtaining
Spark of Awakening
, you can simply complete the weekly open world quest from the Dragon Isles Emissary,
Therazal
in Valdrakken, for your next
Splintered Spark of Awakening
.
If you're behind on your spark acquisition, you can obtain your missing
Splintered Spark of Awakening
from catch-up sources like Mythic+, Awakened Raids, or PvP wins.
How to Get Weekly Spark of Awakening in Season 4
Crafted Gear & Embellishment Recommendations
To help you spend your
Spark of Awakening
, our class guides have been updated with the best Crafted Gear and Embellishments for each spec.
Simply go to the Crafted Gear section of your spec's guide below for exceptional recommendations with additional context and guidance to help you make the most out of your limited
Spark of Awakening
.
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Guardian DruidFeral DruidBalance DruidRestoration Druid
Augmentation EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhancement ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemonology WarlockDestruction Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
1
Comment by
Burkmon
on 2024-05-07T23:27:43-05:00
This week i could buy a Splintered Spark of Awakening from the Vault vendor for 6 tokens.
1
