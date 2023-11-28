This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Second Charge of Revival Catalyst Now Available - Create Tier in Season 3
Live
Posted
55 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
With today's weekly reset the second charge of
Renascent Dream
for the Revival Catalyst in Season 3 is now available, allowing players to convert non-tier gear into an equivalent item level slot Tier piece.
Revival Catalyst Guide for Crafting Tier Sets
How to Use the Revival Catalyst
Simply drag your item to the slot in the interface, or select your item by clicking the slot and selecting from the eligible options. Crafted gear is not eligible to be turned into tier. Click Transform. Confirm. Profit.
Revival Catalyst Location
The Revival Catalyst is located in Tyrhold, at /way 59.73, 53.74.
Antuka
, a Refti who serves as the Catalyst Steward stands beside the console.
Revival Catalyst Location
Tier Set Class Guides
If you're looking to learn more info about your class and spec's tier set, be sure to check out class guides for a complete overview of the Season 3 Tier Sets including bonus descriptions, relative strength, and recommendations on when you should break your Season 2 set bonus in favor of the Season 3 bonus.
