Season Mastery Achievements Return in The War Within

Heroic difficulty? Or Mythic?
Can you use them to buy elite pvp sets too?
Kind of embarrassing that you've mistaken the Master achi/reward for Hero. Slow down and proof read your posts. You want Dragonflight Season 3 Master and Emerald Mark of Mastery, not the pieces you've posted.
didnt expect that one
Would be cool if 2.5k/3k rating gave some rewards
Why "return"? Did they went away? Did Blizzard stopped doing these in latest seasons?
I mean why wouldnt they? Why fix what isnt broken and this system clearly isnt broken.
Still think Heroic end boss is still wildly different compared to 2k M+ or 1600 in pvp. You can be playing double DPS and just holding W and via the law of averages end up at 1600 after 100 or so games. Same with m+, literally just do every key on +6, fort and tyrannical. you get it in 2 weeks guaranteed. Heroic raiding on the other hand you have to learn mechanics or you'll be booted from pugs or worse, you have to wait X weeks for your guild to progress and beat it. Not a problem if you're vastly better than 1600 rating / 2000 i.o or a mythic raider, but if you're the average person where 1600 is their peak, 2000 i.o is their peak and heroic raiding is their peak, the full clear of a heroic raid is the outlier here.Heroic end boss is more comparable to 2000 rating in PvP and 2750 in m+. Guess we'll just continue to blast out 1600 on day 1 of the season to get our tier pieces...