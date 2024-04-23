Season 4 Timewalking Cache Awarding Lower Item Level Than Intended

Gave me 421, so abberus loot. It gives whatever the original ilvl of the item was.
NA players should be rewarded for helping the dev team to test the game.
thanks NA for beta testing the season
Thanks NA players for doing QA for the real players, EU :D
Hopefully they'll be able to retro fix this.
I got a 395 Diruna's Chosen T^T
Not just 395 gear. It's giving S1, S2, and S3 gear, but not scaled up correctly.
Full raid DC on world boss Aurostor 3x, so much for extended maintenance.
Also looks like all the time vendors and dreamsurge vendors are broken and not "Vending" right now lol
Anyone know why the dreamsurge and timerift vendors don't work as well? So i cant even see what ilvl they are offering.
S2 415 item...
I only got a 389 ilvl.
Small indie company guys...c'mon now what did you expect? A perfect patch launch?
As a software tester in my day job I don't want to be doing this after work Blizzard.
DEI hires at it again.
Small Indie Company.Only if they had at least five diff testers who opened their Cache, it would've been caught but they can't really afford that many testers. 😣
Didnt the new week just start today? Wow, some players just don't work on Tuesdays huh?
Should give heroic loot anyway.